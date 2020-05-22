Vasco’s world stopped this Thursday. Club president candidate Luiz Roberto Leven Siano announced Yaya Touré’s deal for the club, if elected. There was even a statement by the Ivorian in the video. Then the THROW! he listened to the postulant to the next Vasco official to understand how the negotiation took place, the “balloon” at Botafogo, the guarantees that Cruz-Maltino has and the peculiarities of the deal.

How long is the Yaya Touré contract?

– Yaya’s contract is from January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2022. It is a two-year contract.

How did the agreement go?

– It was an exhaustive discussion. I made the proposal more than a month ago, the last few weeks were very tense, a lawyer changed … he seemed seduced by another proposal. It was all right to announce two weeks ago, I couldn’t and a lot of people said it was talk. But after I put Francisco Lopez (former Barcelona manager), who has a lot of confidence in Yaya … his wife was reluctant to come to Brazil too. For the insecure city, the fame of Rio, for what he hears about. Francisco was decisive in saying that it would be cool for him to end his career in Brazil, to be an idol here. For his credibility, his participation was decisive.

You said that lawyer changed …

– You agree with the manager and, when I was going to announce the contract, you came back with different clauses, f … I was cursed, but I was protecting the interest of the club when I said I couldn’t advertise. We managed to adjust today.

What was the participation of Fabio Cordella and Entourage Sports in the negotiation and what will be the roles of these characters in their eventual management?

– They were very important. The problem with Botafogo and many Brazilian clubs is that they use a lot of intermediaries. These characters are important in Europe. When there was a problem, I realized that something might be going on at home. Then I asked Francisco for help, who, at first, is going to consult, come once a month. I haven’t defined who will be the vice president of football, but Cordella can work on the football committee. Entourage arranges sponsorships, for example. They are trying Uber and Amazon.

If Yaya Touré wants to break this contract before the start, is there a penalty? Should he pay you or Vasco?

– He has a contract with me in which he agrees to have a contract with Vasco. He has his fines, but what I saw today was a very happy guy to come to Vasco. But the project is not founded on Yaya. He will not be the only one. We will have other players of his size.

“Won’t you be the only one”?

– After what happened two weeks ago (the twist that prevented the announcement), you will not take the names from me …

But are you close to getting it right or starting conversations?

There are two, on his level, that are very close.

Can Yaya play in another club in Brazil or abroad until December?

– Not in Brazil. Outside, you can. The commitment is from January 1, 2021. If anyone wants to make a proposal, the contract has protections for both sides. If I also don’t comply, I have to pay him. And if he doesn’t come, he has to pay me.

What salary will he get?

– There is a confidentiality clause. But a remuneration for

performance in number of goals, matches as a starter and titles.

Has there already been a payment for gloves?

– I had to make my arrangements to make it happen.

Is it possible that he receives and other athletes and officials do not?

– No. Our project is to solve Vasco’s finances. We are not bringing just the right partners, but revenues that Vasco does not have. For this scenario, we have scenarios such as the transformation into a club-company or international financing. Today, the club has no professional management, no receivables to generate revenue. We will generate receivables to have credit.

But if you are elected, you will inherit a Vasco who, today, has four months of back wages …

– In addition to Yaya, everyone will receive on time. Yaya is a little piece, Vasco has much more to pay.

Didn’t he fear Vasco’s financial crisis?

– It was really hard (laughs). Ask for it, go there, go here … it wasn’t easy, he’s a world-class guy. It was a very big effort. Higher remuneration, my personal assets as a guarantee and trying to humanize this relationship. I showed schools to the children, pictures of houses for the wife … it’s a business, but it’s a human being changing countries. You hear a lot of bad talk about Rio. It was a job of trying to calm the guy down. I did a little advertisement for Rio. It wasn’t just the cold numbers of the deal. I was concerned as a person, to feel welcomed. it was also worth telling Vasco’s story against racism. In the video, he appears in a Nelson Mandela shirt.

On the field, don’t you worry about having a two-year contract with a 37-year-old player possibly for a year without playing?

– It worries me, but I remember Zé Roberto playing very well with more than 40 years. I spoke with Alex Evangelista, who is going to come back and resume Caprres (Advanced Center for Prevention, Rehabilitation and Sports Performance of the club, in São Januário, whose first coordinator was Alex) and put him (Yaya Touré) to fly. I spoke with Mauro Galvão as well. I think Yaya will take the Brasileirão with his feet on his back.

But the election has not yet taken place. What if you don’t win? Is there a chance he will be a Vasco player anyway?

– It’s very personal to him. His obligation ends (if Leven is not elected). If the Vasco is organized with payments I can try to do it, but his commitment is to the project. Botafogo used that that Vasco does not pay, but he understood that it is not closed with Vasco, but with the project. It would start from scratch.

