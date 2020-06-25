FILE PHOTO: The facade of Huawei’s new flagship store the day before it opens in Shanghai, Chinam, on June 23, 2020. . / Aly Song (ALY SONG /)

By Alexandra Alper and Idrees Ali

WASHINGTON, Jun 24 (.) – The Trump Administration has determined that China’s major big companies, including telecommunications equipment giant Huawei Technologies and video surveillance company Hikvision, are owned or controlled by the Chinese military, thereby laying the groundwork for new financial sanctions by the United States.

Washington included Huawei and Hikvision on its commercial blacklist last year alleging national security issues, having led an international campaign to convince its allies to exclude Huawei from their 5G networks.

. first reported the contents of a US Department of Defense (DOD) document listing 20 companies operating in the United States that Washington alleges are backed by the Chinese military.

The DOD document also includes telecommunications groups China Mobile Communications Group and China Telecommunications Corp, as well as aircraft manufacturer Aviation Industry Corp of China (AVIC).

The classification was developed by the Defense Department, which was mandated by a 1999 law to compile a list of Chinese military-backed companies operating in the United States, including those « owned or controlled » by the People’s Liberation Army that provide commercial services. , manufacture, produce or export.

The Pentagon’s list does not lead to sanctions, but the law says that the US president can impose sanctions that could include blocking all assets of listed parties.

Huawei, China Mobile, China Telecom, AVIC and the Chinese Embassy in Washington did not respond to requests for comment.

Hikvision called the allegations « unfounded, » noting that it is not a « Chinese military company » and that it has never participated in any military applications research and development work, but will collaborate with the United States government to resolve the matter.

The Pentagon has been pressured by the two main US political parties to make the list public, amid mounting tensions between Washington and Beijing over technology, trade and foreign policy.

(Information from Alexandra Alper, Idrees Ali and David Shepardson; edited by Leslie Adler and Christopher Cushing; translated by Darío Fernández in the Gdansk newsroom)