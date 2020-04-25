Alberto Fernández believes in regional integration and supports the continuity of Mercosur, but it has profound differences with Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay regarding the strategies They must be carried out to face the economic and social consequences that will arise after the coronavirus crisis in the Southern Cone.

The Argentine president maintains that economic openness will be lethal for the regional productive system and that is why he now rejects the decision of Jair Bolsonaro (Brazil), Mario Abdo Benítez (Paraguay) and Luis Alberto Lacalle Pou (Uruguay) to close free trade agreements with India, Lebanon, South Korea, and Canada.

In Olivos they explained last night that Alberto Fernández was not trying to represent a statist ideological position before the liberal opening thought of Bolsonaro, Benítez and Lacalle Pou, but to present a realistic perspective before the inevitable consequences of the passage of the pandemic in Latin America.

The head of state believes that signing these agreements with South Korea, Canada, India and Lebanon would imply flooding the Argentine market with foreign products that may further deepen the current crisis in the national industrial system. And, through Foreign Minister Felipe Solá, he demanded to freeze those negotiations until further notice.

No. The diplomacy of Brazil, Uruguay and Paraguay responded.

With this exhaustive response, Alberto Fernández decided to carry out a diplomatic offensive that focused on the drafting of a Non Paper prepared by the Chancellery and approved last night in the Olivos estate.

There was no urgent action to open a negotiation line with Brasilia., Asunción or Montevideo, and the only communication was a post on Twitter and the Non Paper that was unofficially sent to the three remaining Mercosur partners.

Last night, the foreign relations in the region were in stand by waiting for a political movement that no player – for now – wants to execute.

That Non Paper it has to be decoded so that the meaning of its diplomatic jargon and the depth of its geopolitical intention can be understood.

The official document follows a videoconference starring national Mercosur coordinators, Where Argentina requests to suspend the negotiation of free trade agreements and Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay refuse.

The Non Paper rescues the importance of Mercosur as a regional forum, supports the current diplomatic efforts to finalize the remaining negotiations with the European Union (EU) and the EFTA (European Free Trade Agreement), and reveals that Argentina excludes itself from the commercial deliberations of the multilateral organization for its differences with “the positions of some partners” (read Brazil).

The Non Paper, which was exclusively exceeded by Infobae, maintains: “The Argentine Government through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship participated in the meeting of national Mercosur coordinators through a videoconference held on the afternoon of April 24, 2020.”

The Argentine Republic pointed out that integration is not only a mandate of geography and history but part of our present and our future. There he argued that regional integration is a way to face the global pandemic and its economic and social consequences. It is imperative in a world in which international organizations predict the drop in GDP in the most developed countries, a sudden decrease in global trade of up to 32 percent and an unpredictable impact on society.

He also indicated that in its internal policy, Argentina prevents itself from the effects of the pandemic while protecting companies, employment and the situation of the most humble families. It does so unlike the positions of some partners, which propose an acceleration of the negotiations towards free trade agreements with South Korea, Singapore, Lebanon, Canada and India, among others.

Argentina made it clear that international uncertainty and the very situation of our economy advise stopping the progress of these negotiations. He also stated before his partners that in this scenario the Argentine Government will continue to accompany the progress of the Mercosur agreements with the European Union and the EFTA (European Free Trade Agreement), without entering into sterile debates for now.

This position, transmitted to the Mercosur partners, does not arise from a whim but from a vision on how to strengthen relations with the nations of the regional bloc: the brotherhood is not only noble but powerful, and is founded on the reconstruction of the social and productive fabric of our countries. “

Alberto Fernández has personal and ideological differences with Bolsonaro, kind treatment of Lacalle Pou and a measure of indifference with Benitez. The president bets on Mercosur, but his political focus is on controlling the pandemic and designing an economic plan that will allow the post-COVID19 social crisis to emerge quickly.

Mercosur also owes a deep discussion to resolve its terms of institutional flexibility. This means whether it is possible to approve an agreement with resistance or abstention from any of its four partners. The coronavirus postponed this geopolitical debate sine die, and nothing suggests that it will be done during the remaining months of 2020.

The political alibi that the Casa Rosada used before its regional forum partners it was that the negotiations that Mercosur undertook ran until the COVID 19 crisis ended. It is just an alibi that leads nowhere: if Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay move forward with free trade agreements, Argentina will oppose it, it has legal arguments to force its cancellation and it does not rule out its resignation as a founding member.

This will lead to Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay replying that it is necessary to change the rules of the game in Mercosur, a working hypothesis that Argentina does not rule out. Meanwhile, the regional forum will be a diplomatic fiction until its partners define its continuity or its definitive burial.