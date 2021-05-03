EXCLUSIVE-Tesla, under observation in China, increases interaction with regulators: sources

By Yilei Sun and Tony Munroe

BEIJING (Reuters) – Electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc, facing increased scrutiny in China over safety concerns and customer service complaints, is redoubling its interaction with regulators and strengthening its government relations team, they said. industry sources.

Tesla’s change in strategy, which has led to more behind-the-scenes interactions with authorities in Beijing, shows how seriously the US automaker views setbacks in its second-largest market.

It also happens as China tries to regulate large and powerful private companies, especially in the tech sector, out of concerns about their market dominance.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday, which was a public holiday in China.

As in other sectors, regulators in China, the world’s largest auto market, discuss industry policies and criteria with global and local companies, industry associations and think tanks.

Producers often join those meetings in China, but unlike rivals such as Toyota Motor and General Motors Co, Tesla executives were absent from closed-door meetings, according to four people with knowledge of the matter.

Instead, Tesla executives regularly speak at high-profile industry conferences. Outside of China, Tesla CEO Elon Musk often uses Twitter to comment on decisions or criticize regulators or standards.

In recent weeks, Tesla executives attended at least four policy discussions, on topics including vehicle storage, communication technologies between vehicles and infrastructure, car recycling and carbon emissions, the sources said.

California-based Tesla, which makes Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport utility vehicles at its own plant in Shanghai, did not make big commitments at the meetings but did participate in some discussions, they said.

Tesla is also expanding its government relations team in China, one of the sources said.

According to two recruitment announcements posted on its WeChat account in April, Tesla is hiring managers to update its policy database and maintain relationships with government and industry associations to “build a harmonious external environment to support business development. of Tesla in the regional market “.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Tony Munroe; Edited in Spanish by Ricardo Figueroa)