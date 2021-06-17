Exclusive taste, Celia Lora from the shower and with promotion | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful mexican model, Celia Lora has been in charge of moving her beloved audience by sharing a video preview of her exclusive content, a clip in which she appears from the shower showing off her best and conquering the users who saw her.

That’s right, the beautiful daughter of Alex Lora, vocalist of the Mexican rock band El Tri, dedicated herself to recording this video with great affection for all her followers, in which she appears in a very coquette looking at the camera and showing off while everyone enjoyed the content.

This clip is chapter number nine in his participation with Hot Go, one of the four pages where she uploads her attractive videos Y Photos, which are already being enjoyed by all who have dared to pay that subscription.

But this is not all for the eat also announced that it is giving 50% of discount to those who make that payment to subscribe in any of the sites in which they are participating.

That’s right, if you consider yourself an excellent fan of the young woman, it would be best to run and take advantage of this discount, because not every day if you have such a great opportunity to access a lower price.

There is no doubt that the influencer has known how to keep Internet users happy and motivated to approve those pages of exclusive content where every second works so that you can have an excellent time watching her.

In addition, Celia is also participating in various programs such as Acapulco Shock, the new section in which the young woman and her Reality colleagues react to the new episodes and also to the best moments of the Acapulco Shore program.

Of course there is also his stage as a youtuber in which he has managed to create some very entertaining videos in which he has guests touch on interesting topics and of course there is no lack of laughter.

There is no doubt that Celia Lora has shown her great talent for creating content and I will not stop doing it because she has many fans who are willing to continue supporting her by giving her their likes, comments and interactions at all times.

In Show News we will continue to bring you the best of the Mexican model who is surely preparing new surprises for us both in her exclusive content pages, in her social networks in addition to the interesting section that her stories are where she takes us with her through from your cell phone to your endless adventures.