Argentina’s efforts to convince bondholders to accept a $ 65 billion debt restructuring proposal are proving hard work, the country’s economy minister told ., but said he has no plans to extend the term Friday for a deal.

Argentina is at odds with its creditors over the proposal to impose large reductions on coupons, a three-year payment hiatus and the postponement of maturities to the next decade. [nL1N2CM157]

Security holders have until Friday to respond to the proposal, despite the fact that three large groups of creditors have already rejected the offer, clashing with the Argentine government, which says it cannot pay any more.

“We are still working to bring the two sides together … This proved to be difficult,” Economy Minister Martín Guzmán told . in his office in downtown Buenos Aires on Monday afternoon. “We are not planning to change the deadline,” he added, without saying whether that stance could be changed closer to the date.

The current proposal includes a suspension of payments for three years and would leave creditors with an average coupon of 2.3%, compared to the average of 7% today. This represents a sharp 62% cut in interest payments.

On Monday, three groups of creditors analyzed the agreement, saying it imposed on creditors “disproportionate losses that are neither justified nor necessary”.

The Argentine Ministry of Economy said it was disappointed with the position of the bondholder groups, although it indicated that it is open to counter-proposals if they align with the country’s analysis of what levels of debt are sustainable.

Guzmán said that Argentina has “had a positive involvement with some creditors in the past few days”.

“Others have decided not to get involved and not to accept our invitations to meet,” he added. “Some creditors are already expressing their compliance with the offer and there is time to agree on a sustainable resolution with the rest of our creditors.”

Argentina will be flexible to some extent, as long as the restructuring respects the restrictions imposed by the government’s debt sustainability analysis and a separate report from the International Monetary Fund, said Guzmán.

He added that negotiations with the International Monetary Fund were constructive about a new deal to replace the $ 57 billion instrument agreed in 2018. The country is talking to the Paris Club of creditors, but will miss a payment of 2.1 billions of dollars due on Tuesday.

“We are in negotiations to reschedule the Paris Club debt. We will not pay tomorrow,” said Guzmán. “The Paris Club has been welcoming and the debt rescheduling process is underway.”

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.

