Exclusive preview of ‘One of Us’, the new film by Diane Lane and Kevin Costner

On May 28, ‘One of Us’, a drama starring Diane Lane and Kevin Costner, hits theaters. Thomas Bezucha takes a whole leap after ‘The Jewel of the Family’ and ‘Monte Carlo’ with this adaptation of the novel written by Larry Watson. Here is a scene that we offer you exclusively in which you will discover a little more about the plot:

In this scene we see Lane and Costner talking to Booboo Stewart’s character. They explain that they are looking for his grandson. They ask him about the Weboys, and that family is the key to this western-scented thriller.

Blackledge vs. Weboy

Kevin Costner is George Blackledge, a retired sheriff. He and his wife Margaret, played by Diane Lane, search for their grandson after losing their son. The child is with the Weboys, a dangerous family that lives on the fringes of society, and they are not willing to give up the child just like that..

We recommend that you take a look at the trailer to see the tension that is palpable in ‘One of us’. The film hits theaters from Universal Pictures on Friday, May 28It also has Lesley Manville, Jeffrey Donovan, Kayli Carter and Will Brittain in its cast.