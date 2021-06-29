Exclusive preview of ‘Dead man does not know how to live’, Ezekiel Montes’ debut

On July 2, ‘Dead man does not know how to live’ will hit theaters throughout Spain. debut feature directed, written and produced by Ezekiel Montes, a black thriller starring Antonio Dechent as Tano, a man who has worked all his life for a construction businessman who in better times controlled the entire city. In old age Manuel (Manuel de Blas) can no longer maintain the structure of his business and faces a generational change that, however, will not ease the level of violence.

To anticipate the premiere we bring you an exclusive preview of the movie so you can meet Elena Martínez as Aitana, Trujillo’s wife (Jesús Castro), and Jesús Rodríguez as Chule in a scene that takes your breath away and raises tension:

Action and characters

According to its own director, ‘Dead man does not know how to live’ is one of the riskiest bets of the year, “an action movie, but mainly a story of characters attached to the reality and cruelty of this environment “. Born in Malaga, Montes has long experience in the world of short films and has also worked on the series ’50kilosdenosotros’. As a producer in his resume we find films such as ‘My great farewell’, ‘This love is from another planet’ and ‘The Nomad’ and he is already working on his second feature film behind the cameras.

Along with Dechent, de Blas, Martínez, Castro and Rodríguez complete the cast Rubén Ochandiano (‘Undercover’), Juanma Lara, Manolo Caro, Paco Tous (‘La casa de papel’) and ‘Nancho Novo’. An immense cast for a film that promises to have us on the edge of the seat for its 120 minutes. Remember ‘Dead man does not know how to live’ opens on July 2 in theaters.