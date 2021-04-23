Exclusive preview of ‘Chaos Walking’ with Tom Holland

‘Chaos Walking’ finally arrives in Spanish cinemas on April 30, and to warm up engines we bring you an exclusive scene from the movie, thanks to eOne Spain. In it we see Tom Holland trying to protect the character of Daisy Ridley, the first woman to be seen on the planet in years.

Patrick Ness has been commissioned to adapt his own novel, ‘The Knife in Hand’, with Christopher Ford. ‘Chaos Walking’ shows us a dystopian future in which women have disappeared and men suffer an anomaly called “noise”, which causes their thoughts to be constantly exposed. Tom Holland is Todd Hewitt, one of the youngest men in his town, and who one day meets Viola (Daisy Ridley), a woman who has crashed on her planet, and who of course can change everything.

“You have to go”

In the scene we see Todd refusing to hand Viola over to the mayor, who is played by Mads Mikkelsen. For this he seeks the help of Cillian (Kurt Sutter) and Ben (Demián Bichir). They reveal an important secret that can go a long way toward keeping Viola safe.

“Chaos Walking” is directed by Doug Liman (“Edge of Tomorrow 2”) and completes its cast with Nick Jonas as Davy Prentiss Jr., David Oyelowo as Aaron and Cynthia Erivo as Hildy. It will be released in theaters in Spain on April 30.