Exclusive Preview of ‘A Young Promising Girl’: A Very Awkward Dinner at Carey Mulligan’s House

On April 16, ‘A promising young woman’ finally hits theaters, the film directed, written and produced by Emerald Fennell. The film starring Carey Mulligan opts for nothing less than Five Oscars: Best Film, Best Actress, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best Editing. Thanks to Universal Pictures we bring you an exclusive scene to whet your appetite:

In the scene we see that always very comfortable first dinner with the in-laws. Bo Burnham’s character Ryan tries to win over Cassandra’s (Mulligan) parents, played by Clancy Brown and Jennifer Coolidge. A few compliments to the food here, a joke that of course is not funny there … Anyone’s dream. But Cassie’s story is a much busier one.

Cassie was, as the film’s title says, a promising young woman. But one day something happened that changed everything in his life. He has disappointed his parents by dropping out of Medicine. And at night she goes to bars and discos to act drunk and wait for a man to appear who wants to “help” her – he always appears – to teach her a lesson.. But Ryan changes everything again. That is, if Cassie manages to get out of the vengeance spiral she is in.

Romantic comedy or bloodbath?

Emerald Fennel has explained that “recently there have been quite a few films of women taking the reins, but they tend to be very violent or very sexy, or also super depressing. I wanted to describe a normal woman and how she would take revenge in the real world.” He says that his intention with ‘A Promising Young Woman’ was not “to examine horrible crimes or violent acts, nor to the people who commit them. I was more interested in seeing how our culture had allowed us to tie such a horrible knot that now we have to undo.” She has analyzed herself to see “to what extent has she been a part of all this”. But everything in ‘A promising young woman’ tries to be told in an entertaining way, using black humor: “I must admit that, at least in my life, every time things go wrong is when the protagonists are more hilarious without realizing it. This movie tells about a woman who has experienced a terrible trauma, but is also funny and wants to experience something a little more normal. It remains to be seen whether he will choose the romantic comedy or the bloodbath. “

To find out, we will have to go to a cinema from April 16 to enjoy the 5 Oscar nominee ‘A promising young woman’.