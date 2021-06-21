Exclusive photos of the new series from the creators of ‘Shame’

Antonio Resines and Miguel Rellán they record until the end of July in different locations in Madrid ‘We apologize for the inconveniences’, the new series written and directed by Juan Cavestany and Álvaro Fernández-Armero, creators of ‘Vergüenza’, for Movistar +, and of which today we offer you the first exclusive images.

TAMARA ARRANZ

The comedy, a reflection on what it means to grow old when young, tells the story of Rafael Müller (Resines), an acclaimed conductor, and Rafael Jiménez (Rellán), an old rock glory who refuses to hang up his guitar. Both, who maintain a friendship for decades, struggle to fit in a world that insists on removing them from the game, despite the fact that they feel fully empowered. They are both musicians only in different fields. Müller is a figure of Spanish culture. While Jiménez is an old rock star who is already a bit out of the loop but has managed to stay afloat despite the passing of the years.

In the same way that Cavestany and Armero explored in ‘Vergüenza’, starring Malena Alterio and Javier Gutiérrez, the limits of ridicule, now they analyze incipient old age, their own relationship with that process and the relationship of that process with the world. Produced by Movistar + in collaboration with Caring for the Dog TV, the series will consist of six chapters that will premiere on Movistar + throughout 2022.

