EXCLUSIVE-Pfizer begins to export COVID-19 vaccine made in the US, starts with Mexico: source

By Carl O’Donnell

Apr 29 (Reuters) – Pfizer Inc’s shipment of COVID-19 vaccines to Mexico this week includes doses made at its US plant, the first of what is expected to be exports of its injections from that country, it said. on Thursday a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The shipment of the vaccine, produced at Pfizer’s Kalamazoo, Michigan plant, marks the first time the drugmaker has made foreign deliveries from U.S. facilities after a former President Donald Trump-era restriction on dose exports expired at late March, the source said.

The US government has come under increasing pressure in recent weeks to provide surplus vaccines to other countries in desperate need, while rapidly advancing inoculating its own residents.

Many countries where the virus is still widespread are struggling to acquire vaccine supplies to help control the pandemic.

Pfizer has shipped more than 10 million doses to Mexico so far, making it its largest supplier of COVID-19 vaccines.

Mexico’s health ministry said it was receiving 2 million doses of Pfizer this week. It was not clear how many of them will come from the United States.

Pfizer produces its COVID-19 vaccine in partnership with German biotech BioNTech SE.

(Reporting by Carl O’Donnell in New York, Additional reporting by Allison Martell in Toronto and Adriana Barrera in Mexico City, Edited in Spanish by Manuel Farías)