EXCLUSIVE-Novavax postpones EU vaccine supply deal due to production problems: source

By Francesco Guarascio and Carl O’Donnell

BRUSSELS, Mar 25 (Reuters) – Novavax is delaying the signing of a contract to supply its COVID-19 vaccine to the European Union, a community official involved in the process told Reuters, as the US biotech company warned it is having trouble getting some raw materials.

Prolonging the talks could further complicate the EU’s vaccination plans, as the bloc hoped to sign a deal early in the year for at least 100 million doses of Novavax’s vaccine, with an option for another 100 million.

The EU official, who asked not to be named because the talks are confidential, said the company delayed signing an agreement for weeks, citing legal issues in meetings with the bloc’s vaccine negotiators.

“They are slowing down the process of finalizing the contract,” the official, who was present at the meetings, told Reuters.

Informally, a Novavax executive said the slow pace of the negotiations was justified because the company was having production problems, the community official said.

A Novavax spokeswoman said in an email that talks with the EU on a supply deal are continuing, but declined to elaborate. According to him, the company is dealing with “the shortage of some supplies of raw materials related to the pandemic.”

The European Commission, which coordinates talks with vaccine manufacturers, declined to comment on the situation.

Faced with supply problems from other COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers, notably AstraZeneca, the EU immunization campaign lags far behind the United States and the United Kingdom, a situation that has become more critical as a third wave of infections impacts the block.

Novavax plans to produce key components of its two-dose vaccines for the EU at several of its factories, it said, including one in the Czech Republic, which produces antigens, the inactivated organisms that trigger an immune response.

(Additional reporting by Robert Muller; edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano)