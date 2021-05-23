Exclusive movies from Amazon Prime Video that you will not be able to see on another platform and that are very worth it | Entertainment

Amazon Prime Video is making its own niche on streaming platforms and has more and more exclusive movies. We are going to show you some of the best that you have available at the moment.

Why should we subscribe to one platform like Amazon Prime Video and not another? This is the question that may arise before taking the plunge. Netflix, HBO, Disney +, DANZ … Every time we have a greater offer and it is difficult to differentiate the pros and cons of each of them. But with the Amazon platform it begins to be clear.

Prime Video has made an important commitment to cinema and wants any viewer to find a movie to their liking whenever they want. In order to achieve this, it has reached a multitude of agreements with distributors to be able to add films from recent decades to its catalog, but also is hiring exclusive premieres At national and international level.

In this article we are going to show you some of the best movies you can only watch on Prime Video and that you should not miss if you are a subscriber of this platform. If not, you should know that you have a trial period to assess whether you are interested in taking the step.

You can now try Amazon Prime Video for free for a month and with no commitment to stay. On this platform you can watch series like American Gods, Hanna and Jack Ryan, as well as hundreds of exclusive movies.

Index of contents

The Vast of Night

One of the great successes of Prime Video has been in knowing how to find successful movies where no one ever saw them and The Vast of Night is an example. With hardly any previous tour, this science fiction story set in the 50s that tells of a first encounter with aliens It has convinced viewers and when it was released a few months ago it got a more than remarkable audience.

With no big names in between and on an independent film budget, here you can find a film for those who enjoy the most classic science fiction that sparks the imagination of the spectators. It all started with a radio signal that …

Qualification: The Vast of Night

Release year: 2019

Duration: 91 minutes

Platform: Prime Video

Regrettable stories

Javier Fesser’s latest comedy came before Prime Video than anywhere else, cinemas included. One of the platform’s bets has been to also offer exclusive premieres that you can only see on Prime Video and the return of the director of Champions it is among the main bets. This is a crossover story movie with four characters as indescribable as they are funny. Seeing Javier Fesser’s cinema is always facing a different way of enjoying stories and here is a good example.

Qualification: Regrettable stories

Release year: 2020

Duration: 129 minutes

Platform: Prime Video

Borat, film film sequel

Prime Video scored a good goal when it was released the aftermath of Borat just before the US elections. Sacha Baron Cohen secretly shot the documentary with the false journalist capable of generating the greatest embarrassment of others and, although he did not repeat at the box office, he again achieved great success with his project.

In addition, you have to remember that he managed to take 3 awards at the Golden Globes gala in the Comedy and Musical section: Best Film, Best Actor and Best Actress. But beyond all this, it is a movie that causes as much discomfort as it is fun and that anyone should see.

Qualification: Borat, film film sequel (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan)

Release year: 2020

Duration: 95 minutes

Platform: Prime Video

Sound of metal

In a very strange year for the film industry Sound of Metal has crept in as one of the most interesting titles for all who have dared to see it. We are talking about daring because the synopsis may not be interesting for many, but as soon as they give it a chance they will understand why this great movie is worth watching.

Sound of Metal puts itself in the shoes of a drummer who is beginning to lose hearing. Played by an impressive Riz Ahmed, the musician faces a new void, the need to rethink his life and mediate with the emotional whirlwinds around him. But this is a film that under that basis offers much more than you might think at first.

Qualification: Sound of Metal

Release year: 2020

Duration: 121 minutes

Platform: Prime Video

Yesterday

Danny Boyle’s filmography is full of successes. Titles such as Trainspotting, 28 days later or 128 hours are good examples, but he has also shot works that fill his filmography with little gems, and there you can place Ýesterday, a film that is basically a love story for music.

What if no one but you knew that the Beatles existed? A musician finds himself in this situation and begins to sing the songs of the mythical group as if they were his own. Of course, they are still big hits with immediate repercussions. Boyle shoots a beautiful story that at the same time is one of the greatest tributes that can be paid to this mythical group.

Qualification: Yesterday

Release year: 2019

Duration: 116 minutes

Platform: Prime Video

The Report

Not everything that has come to Prime Video has been preceded by large promotional campaigns, sometimes they can be found more modest films, but which are just as interesting, as in the case of The Report.

Starring Adam Driver, this is what is commonly considered a judicial drama. In this history a Senate official is investigating detention centers that were born after 9/11 and how the CIA uses them. The Report is one of those films necessary to remind viewers of some of the dramas that are experienced and are overshadowed by other current news.

Qualification: The Report

Release year: 2019

Duration: 119 minutes

Platform: Prime Video

Dark waters

Without leaving the genre, we find Dark Waters, a movie based on true events in which the lawyer played by Mark Ruffalo discovers the cause of a good number of deaths that are happening. As can be seen from the title, it has to do with water. From that moment on, the confrontation between a large corporation and this lawyer who risks his life to stop the situation and compensate the victims is narrated. Dark Waters is a very interesting film and shot with a great sense of rhythm.

Qualification: Dark Waters

Release year: 2019

Duration: 127 minutes

Platform: Prime Video

Father there is only one

Santiago Segura achieved with Father there is only one triumph at the Spanish box office as few expected and rise to the leadership of 2019. This is a story with a basic approach, but whose effectiveness convinced viewers who came to see it expecting a humor for the whole family and to the director and interpreter in a state of grace.

The approach of Father there is only one is quite simple: a father of a family who does hardly anything at home must take care of his five children when his wife goes on vacation. As you can imagine, nothing goes as expected from the first moment and … The rest is better to see, because this is a short film that is very pleasant for any weekend afternoon.

Qualification: Father there is only one

Release year: 2019

Duration: 96 minutes

Platform: Prime Video

Explode explode

We finished the review of the exclusive Prime Video films with a Spanish woman that has caused a stir since its launch. With a retro air that has captivated lovers of the musical and a rhythm that does not stop at any time, Explode Exploita is a proposal to take into account.

Being part of a dance group is a dream for the protagonist of the film, something she achieves after leaving her life behind, but television in the 70s in Spain was no paradise and censorship was very present. Under the rhythm of songs by Raffaella Carrà you can see the experiences of the character very well performed by Ingrid García Jonsson. Not to be missed

Qualification: Explode Explore

Release year: 2020

Duration: 116 minutes

Platform: Prime Video

Feel like experiencing a little tension? If you enjoy suffocating stories that produce a little anxiety, take note of these haunting movies.