By Devika Krishna Kumar and Stefanie Eschenbacher

NEW YORK / MEXICO CITY, June 15 (.) – Mexico will have to pay more for less oil coverage by 2021, but will probably have to do so to protect its financial position, according to sources.

The coverage, which is around 1,000 million dollars a year, is the largest in the world and has been a pillar for more than two decades of Mexico’s budget, which pumps around 1.7 million barrels of crude per day.

Many countries that depend on their oil sales face a budget deficit due to the collapse in prices and demand during the coronavirus pandemic. However, Mexico’s insurance policy is expected to generate a payment of $ 6 billion this year.

Bankers and officials on both sides of the deal expect smaller coverage by 2021, as market volatility and lower prices have dramatically raised the cost of options that Mexico typically uses to cover oil sales, than for the next They are 40% more expensive than normal each year, market sources said.

At the same time, the resources available to finance the coverage are decreasing as the Government has spent more than the stabilization fund it uses to pay for it.

« There are many challenges, and everything points to it being more difficult, » said a Mexican source who worked on past coverage.

Sources from the Ministry of Finance argued that internal discussions focus on covering a smaller part of the country’s exports in 2021, buying cheaper options or using a less expensive strategy.

Negotiations with banks for coverage have not yet started, government and Wall Street sources said. The Secretariats of Finance and Energy and the Presidency did not respond to requests for comment.

The government has become more reserved about its strategy, so speculators cannot profit by making bets on their purchases, which in turn can make coverage more expensive.

Finance secretary Arturo Herrera is a strong advocate of coverage and is likely to decide to continue to draw on it, sources from Mexico said.

Hedging is considered by investors and credit rating agencies as a fiscal prudence measure that compensates for the volatility of the oil market. Eliminating it could cause some investors to demand higher returns on their debt securities.

If Mexico’s borrowing costs rise, it could also mean higher financial costs for state-owned Petróleos Mexicanos, whose rating is in « junk » territory.

Mexico still has an investment grade rating, but the top three credit rating agencies -Fitch Ratings, Moody’s and S & P- reduced their country rating this year and could lower it further in the coming months.

« The hedges are quite certain about federal income, » said Luis Gonzali, portfolio manager at Franklin Templeton, one of the world’s leading investors in emerging markets. « Not having them secure would put pressure on national finances, confidence and eventually credit ratings. » (Report by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York and Stefanie Eschenbacher in Mexico City; with additional report by Adriana Barrera and Ana Isabel Martínez in Mexico City. Edited in Spanish by Noé Torres and Miguel Angel Gutiérrez)