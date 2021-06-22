Exclusive Making of ‘Luca’: This is how Portorosso, Pixar’s Italian village, was created

‘Luca’, the new Pixar movie, is now available in the Disney + catalog at no additional cost to the subscription. Enrico Casarosa, director of the short ‘La Luna’, is inspired by his own childhood and the adventures he had with his best friend when they were little to tell us the story of Luca Paguro, a young sea monster who ventures out of water for the first time with his friend Alberto. Destiny? Portorosso.

In this making of that we bring you exclusively, the film’s team explains how they created this fictional town on the Italian coast, inspired by the area of ​​the northwest coast of the country known as Cinque Terre. Casarosa was lucky enough to be able to take his travel companions to Italy to get inspired and better understand the area and its people.

The story of ‘Luca’ was also heavily influenced by popular Italian legends, such as that of Saint George, patron saint of Genoa, or that of the Polpo Campanaro, an octopus that, according to legend, rang the bell of the bell tower of the town of Tellaro when the pirates came.

Pixar and Miyazaki

In the making of, Enrico Casarosa also talks about the influence that the work of Hayao Miyazaki, director of ‘Spirited Away’ and more Studio Ghibli jewels, has had on ‘Luca’: “I love Miyazaki’s films. The texture, the details, his way of drawing are a source of inspiration for me“.

‘Luca’ is already on Disney + Without aditional costs.