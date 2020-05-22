Jon Fratelli invites fans to his home, where he candidly talks about the realities of trying to ‘seek the emergence of an idea’ as part of Routes of Inspiration: a new virtual Vype series

Last week, The Fratellis released their new single “Strangers in the Street” (featuring P.P. Arnold) in support of COVID-19 relief funds.

LONDON, May 22, 2020 / PRNewswire / – New exclusive interview content for The Fratellis lead singer and guitarist Jon Fratelli has been launched via Vype, the e-cigarette brand dedicated to providing moments of unique inspiration.

The interview, available exclusively through the Instagram page @Vype_worldwide, takes place at Jon’s house, where the artist candidly talks about how he finds inspiration, the realities of trying to look for ‘the outbreak of an idea ‘and the creative challenges it has faced for years. The exclusive content is part of Routes of Inspiration, a new virtual series launched from Vype that explores how inspiration reaches professionals in a creative world. Following the cancellation of live entertainment events around the world, the series was created to give artists and followers a new way to connect.

Jon has revealed that the first spark of inspiration came after watching a Pink Floyd concert on television: “[…] towards the end of the concert, I saw what he wanted to do. “He explained that there is no new method in the lighting of creation, Jon shared his advice with the followers:”[…] you have to be prepared to overcome the time when you don’t like what you’re doing, when you don’t like what you’re listening to and when you don’t like what you’re creating, “admitting that you had been wrong long before you could start doing things well things.

Routes of Inspiration features intimate conversations with artists and musicians about how they find inspiration at home alongside a series of intimate live music shows. Sharing experiences and playing songs of resilience and hope, this free series is designed to inspire creative ways to connect while at home. The first series of performances launched in March, just after the imposition of confinement restrictions globally, reached 350,000 followers worldwide.

The Fratellis are a multi-platinum, multi-award winning Scottish rock band formed in Glasgow in 2005. The band consists of lead singer and guitarist Jon Fratelli, bassist and vocalist Barry Fratelli, and drummer and vocalist Mince Fratelli. The Fratellis have announced that their sixth studio album, titled Half Drunk Under a Full Moon, will be released on October 30, 2020.

“It is an honor to be able to shed some light within the creative world behind The Fratellis in front of fans around the world to see them face to face playing live again,” explained Elly Criticou, director of the steam category. from British American Tobacco.

To celebrate the announcement of this sponsorship, The Fratellis have released a new song, “Strangers in the Street,” featuring the participation of the legendary American soul singer, P.P. Arnold. The full video can be viewed on the Instagram page @Vype_worldwide. To provide support to the music community in these complex times, Vype includes a link for people to donate through the Spotify COVID-19 Relief Fund. The Fratellis will donate 100% of the shares of its proceeds from sales to the COVID-19 relief fund.

“We are committed to bringing inspiration to as many adult consumers as we can around the world and to initiatives like this that continue to provide vital support to artists when their ability to perform live has been reduced. This is why we are excited to support this effort with The Fratellis. “

About British American Tobacco: The British American Tobacco Group (BAT) is one of the world’s leading multi-category consumer goods organizations providing tobacco and nicotine products to millions of consumers worldwide. It has more than 55,000 workers, and market leadership in more than 55 countries, as well as having factories in 48. Its strategic portfolio is made up of its global cigarette brands and an ever-growing range of products with potentially reduced risks, formed by steam and tobacco heating products, in addition to modern and traditional oral products.

