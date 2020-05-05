A Chinese internal report warns that Beijing is facing a rising wave of hostility after the coronavirus pandemic that could bring relations with the United States to the point of confrontation, people familiar with the document told ..

The report, presented at the beginning of last month by the State Security Ministry to the main leaders of the Chinese government, including President Xi Jinping, concluded that anti-China sentiment in the world is at the highest level since the crackdown on protests in Peace Square Celestial in 1989, the sources said.

As a result, Beijing faces a wave of anti-China sentiment led by the United States in the aftermath of the pandemic and needs to be prepared for the worst case scenario, an eventual armed confrontation between the two global powers, according to people familiar with the contents of the report and requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.

The document was prepared by the Institute of Contemporary International Relations of China, a study center affiliated with the Ministry of State Security, the country’s main intelligence agency.

“I have no relevant information,” said the office of the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman in a note when answering . questions about the report.

The Ministry of Security of the State of China has no public contact information and no representative of the institution was found to comment on the matter.

The study center that drafted the document, an influential think tank that until 1980 was integrated into the Ministry of State Security and advises the Chinese government on foreign and security policy issues, also did not respond to requests for comment.

. was unable to determine to what extent the strict assessment described in the document reflects the positions of Chinese state leaders, and what their potential influence on policies to be adopted by the country. But the presentation of the report demonstrates how seriously Beijing takes the threat of repercussions that could threaten what China sees as strategic investments abroad and its security position.

Relations between China and the United States are widely regarded as the worst in decades, with deep-seated mistrust and friction points in US accusations of unfair trade conditions and technological practices, as well as disputes over Hong Kong, Taiwan and contested territories at Sea South China.

In recent days, the President of the United States, Donald Trump, who faces a campaign for the most difficult reelection due to the tens of thousands of American lives taken by the coronavirus in addition to the impact of the pandemic on the country’s economy, has increased criticism of Beijing government and threatened to impose new tariffs on China. His government, meanwhile, is evaluating retaliatory measures against the Chinese government in response to the pandemic, officials said.

