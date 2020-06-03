Huawei tried to cover up the connection with a company that tried to sell banned US computer equipment to Iran, Huawei’s internal documents showed.

Huawei has long described the company – Skycom Tech – as a trading partner in Iran. Now, documents obtained by . show how Huawei actually controlled Skycom. The documents include business records, memos, letters and contractual agreements – which were analyzed by ..

A document described how Huawei attempted to separate from Skycom in early 2013 because of concerns over trade sanctions against Tehran. The documents show that Huawei took a number of actions – including changing Skycom managers, closing Skycom’s Tehran office and forming another business in Iran to take on tens of millions of dollars in Skycom contracts.

The revelations in the new documents could support a high-profile criminal case that is being brought by US officials against Huawei and its financial vice president, Meng Wanzhou, daughter of the company’s founder. The United States is trying to extradite Meng from Canada, where she was arrested in December 2018. A Canadian judge last week allowed the case to continue, dismissing defense arguments that the charges are not crimes in Canada.

One indictment alleges that Huawei and Meng participated in a fraudulent scheme to obtain goods and technology banned in the U.S. for Huawei’s business in Iran via Skycom, and to take money from Iran by deceiving a bank. By charge, Skycom was an “unofficial subsidiary” of Huawei, not a partner.

Huawei and Meng denied criminal charges, which include bank fraud, electronic fraud and other allegations. Skycom, registered in Hong Kong and dissolved in 2017, is also a defendant. Huawei was a shareholder in Skycom, but according to corporate records, it sold its stake more than a decade ago.

The documents appear to undermine Huawei’s claims that Skycom was just a business partner. They offer a behind-the-scenes look at what happened at the two companies within Iran seven years ago and how the companies were interconnected.

Huawei declined to comment on this story.

China’s Foreign Ministry said the United States is politicizing economic and trade issues, which is not in the interests of Chinese or American companies. “We ask the United States to immediately stop its irrational suppression of Chinese companies, including Huawei,” he said. But it sent Huawei questions about this.

