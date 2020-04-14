MONTERREY, Mexico, Apr 14 (.) – Nurses at a public hospital focus of a coronavirus outbreak in Mexico were instructed by their superiors not to wear face masks at the beginning of the epidemic in the country, in order to avoid spreading panic among the patients, health personnel and other hospital workers said.

Two doctors and a hospital administrator have died and at least 51 employees have been infected since the outbreak was detected at the General Hospital of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) in Monclova, in the northern state of Coahuila, the ministry said. of State Health.

The nosocomium became the first critical point in Mexico related to the disease COVID-19, caused by the coronavirus. Later, other hospitals were added to the list.

At least four of the infected workers are currently hospitalized as a result of the outbreak, raising concerns that Mexico’s health system, weakened by lack of resources, is unprepared to deal with a major epidemic.

At the start of the outbreak, the bosses “said protective equipment was not necessary,” said nurse Charly Escobedo, who works at the Monclova hospital.

Responding to questions from . about reports that hospital management told staff not to wear masks, a senior official at IMSS, Mexico’s top public health service, said health sector workers must be believed. , but did not confirm the reports.

“Specifically if they comment on it, of course you have to believe,” said IMSS official Raúl Peña, adding that there may be misunderstandings within a hospital about where it is appropriate to use protective equipment.

“Not all workers have to carry the same equipment inside the hospital. Even when this type of equipment is misused (…) it runs out faster, putting at risk workers who do come in contact with patients “, He said.

Mexico has registered 5,014 infected and 332 deaths from coronavirus, a minimum amount compared to the United States, its northern neighbor, which accumulates just over 23,500 deaths, the worst number in the world.

The Monclova hospital became a focal point for coronavirus in the third week of March, highlighting the lack of masks and even soap and chlorine, staff said.

When the workers started to get sick, the heads of the hospital floors ordered them not to wear face masks, which some bought due to a lack of hospital equipment, seven workers told ..

Peña said that in March there was a shortage of protective equipment and other materials to combat the coronavirus. Health officials have not given a detailed explanation of why so many Monclova workers were infected.

Hospital employees have a higher risk of contracting the coronavirus if they do not wear protective equipment such as masks and gloves. N95 masks offer more protection, while simpler surgical masks help the user avoid the spread of the virus.

Due to a lack of N95 masks, some hospital staff also wore inappropriate industrial-style masks that were donated to them, Peña recalled.

The lack of N95 masks was later resolved, said Peña, who was sent by the head of the IMSS from Mexico City to investigate the Monclova hospital and spent a week there in early April. Staff say the hospital has more protective equipment now, but that there are still gaps, such as face masks.

Three nurses said that while some colleagues chose not to wear masks after managers or supervisors told them they were not necessary, other staff continued to use them.

On the night of March 22, one of the nursing staff chiefs told a group of doctors and nurses gathered in the emergency room to remove the N95 masks because they were not needed, according to a nurse who heard the order.

Nursing deputies gave a similar order to another group of nurses a few days earlier, according to a nurse named Hernández Pérez.

“In the clinical class, the deputy heads told us not to panic (…) and not to wear a mask because we were going to create a psychosis,” said Hernández Pérez, who did not want his full name used. She is now sick at home and has tested positive for coronavirus. A second nurse confirmed Hernández Pérez’s account.

. was unable to speak to two of the deputy nurses who the nurses said spoke at that meeting.

After media allegations that the Monclova hospital lacked equipment to deal with the virus, IMSS director Zoé Robledo announced in early April that the hospital director had been replaced.

Neither the hospital’s suspended director, Ulises Mendoza, nor the current one, responded to .’ requests for comment.

A nurse, who asked that her name not be used for fear of reprisal, said that during the second half of March, superiors repeatedly told her not to wear a mask while working in high-risk areas, such as the emergency room.

In addition to the 51 confirmed cases, Peña said more than 300 workers were temporarily disabled as the hospital rushed to contain the outbreak.

He added that the hospital hired nurses and doctors from other facilities to address the staff shortages. However, the hospital’s ability to care for patients has been insufficient, some staff members said.

(Written by Miguel Angel Gutiérrez; Edited by Raúl Cortés and Diego Oré)