The federal government is looking for an alternative route for Brazilian airlines impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic while the BNDES ‘financial aid to the segment continues in negotiations with the sector. The idea is for companies to operate joint flights, taking advantage of the drop in demand to further reduce the number of planes in operation, two government sources told ..

The proposal is under discussion by the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac), the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) and the Ministry of Infrastructure, the sources said.

Even with the adoption of minimal meshes by the three main airlines operating in Brazil – Gol, Latam and Azul – there are still many planes flying empty, according to the sources.

“What is being studied is: instead of the three flying the same route with empty flights, they could join together, offer a single flight,” one of the sources told .. “It is a way for you to optimize the minimum routes to continue operating,” added the source.

A second source said the proposal would not harm competition. “It is not a cartel, nor a code share. It is optimization,” he said.

Sought, Abear, an association that brings together Latam and Gol, informed that it does not comment on negotiations between the companies and the competent authorities.

Last week, sources told . that BNDES support for the airline industry should be made possible in May. The bank has already been contacted by Azul, Gol and Latam, but requests for support came well above the development bank’s expectations, according to the sources.

The plan discussed by Cade, Anac and the Ministry of Infrastructure foresees that the companies will sell tickets separately for the same flight. “Most capitals are already on one flight. And this is a temporary alternative as long as the crisis lasts. Demand remains low and today there is no competition in Brazil,” the first source told ..

“The three (Gol, Azul and Latam) will sell the same tickets, but will operate a single flight. Each will sell their own,” he added.

“Companies cannot stop. It is essential to keep the network running,” said the first source, citing that the planes are transporting doctors, medicines and health equipment to help fight the pandemic.

Details such as which planes will be operated on the unified routes and how the costs will be divided are under discussion at Anac and Cade. The sources did not give a deadline for a possible implementation of the plan, but airlines are in a hurry given the economic consequences of the pandemic on the sector.

