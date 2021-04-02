EXCLUSIVE-Germany will propose the reconstruction of the port of Beirut with “conditions”: sources

By John Irish, Joseph Nasr and Ellen Francis

PARIS / BERLIN, Apr 2 (Reuters) – Germany will present a multi-million dollar proposal to the Lebanese authorities next week to rebuild the port of Beirut, as part of its efforts to convince the country’s politicians to form a government capable of avoiding a crisis financial, according to two sources.

A major chemical explosion in the port in August killed 200, injured thousands and destroyed entire neighborhoods in the Lebanese capital, plunging the country into its worst political and economic crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war.

According to two diplomatic sources, Germany and France compete to lead the city’s reconstruction efforts. Berlin will present its proposal on April 7, which will in principle include support from the European Investment Bank (EIB), to help finance the cleanup of the area and reconstruction.

An EIB spokesman said he was aware of the proposal presented by the port of Hamburg and its team of consultants for the reconstruction of the port of Beirut and its surroundings.

“However, there is currently no offer of financing from the EIB. Any financing from the EIB would be subject to due diligence and would have to follow the usual processes of the Bank for this type of operation,” he explained.

It would also have to comply with EIB procurement guidelines and environmental and social standards, he explained, before adding that “the Bank is ready to support the Lebanese people and reconstruction efforts as part of the (project) ‘Team Europe’ and together to its partners, the international community and all stakeholders. “

One of the sources estimated that EIB financing could range from € 2 billion to € 3 billion.

A senior Lebanese official confirmed that Germany should submit a proposal to rebuild the port.

Neither the German Foreign Ministry nor the consulting firm Roland Berger, which diplomatic sources say has drawn up the plan, responded to requests for comment.

The two sources claimed that the Lebanese political elite must first agree on the composition of a new government to fix public finances and root out corruption, a condition that donors, including the International Monetary Fund, also insist on before unlocking billions. dollars in aid.

(Information from John Irish in Paris, Joseph Nasr in Berlin, Ellen Francis in Beirut; additional information from Maha El Dahan in Beirut and Gus Trompiz in Paris; edited in Spanish by Flora Gómez and Javier Leira)