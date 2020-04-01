By Klaus Lauer, Alexander Hübner, and Holger Hansen

BERLIN / MUNICH, Apr 1 (.) – The German government is ready to take over Condor in the face of the likelihood that an agreement for the troubled airline to be acquired by the Polish rival LOT will fail as a result of the open crisis in the sector due to the coronavirus, several people familiar with the situation told ..

The LOT group agreed in January to buy Condor for about 300 million euros ($ 328 million) to create a leading aviation group in Europe with more than 20 million passengers a year.

But because planes cannot fly due to travel restrictions and falling demand for fear of contagion, airlines around the world have left most of their fleet on the ground and many have said they need state support to survive.

Last week, airlines urged governments to accelerate bailouts for the air transport sector, doubling its forecast for revenue losses in 2020 to more than $ 250 billion due to the health crisis.

LOT owner PGL has made the completion of the purchase agreement dependent on certain financial guarantees that the German government considers unacceptable, the sources said, adding that no definitive decision has been made about Condor’s immediate future.

“LOT has some problems financing the deal,” said one source, while another said a government decision could come as early as this week.

Condor said it was in talks with all parties involved and that no decision had been made yet, declining to comment further. Both PGL and the German Ministry of Economy declined to comment.

Condor’s nationalization would only be for a limited time as Germany intends to put it up for auction as soon as the sector stagnation caused by the pandemic has been alleviated, the sources said.

Condor is a former subsidiary of Thomas Cook, the tourism company that went bust in September. A bridge loan from the German state of 380 million euros (415 million dollars) allowed the company to be rescued.

Last week, Condor requested an additional € 200 million in aid for the coronavirus outbreak, according to people familiar with the matter.

(Additional report by Arno Schuetze, Christian Kraemer and Anna Koper; written by Ludwig Burger; edited by Mark Potter, translated by Michael Susin at the Gdansk newsroom)