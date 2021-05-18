EXCLUSIVE-G20 rejects COVID patent exemption, dilutes WHO funding commitment: draft

By Francesco Guarascio

BRUSSELS, May 18 (Reuters) – Leaders of the world’s largest economies supported “voluntary licensing” of COVID-19 vaccine patents, a summit closing draft shows, slowing down US efforts for exemptions and diluting previous commitments to give more funds to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The draft document, seen by Reuters, lists the commitments of G20 nations and other countries and is slated to be adopted on Friday at a Global Health Summit in Rome, one of the main events this year to coordinate global actions against the pandemic.

The draft, which is still subject to change, is the result of a compromise between experts from G20 nations who remain divided over the waiver of intellectual property rights to COVID-19 vaccines.

In early May, the Biden government joined India, South Africa and many other developing countries in calling for a temporary patent exemption for COVID-19 vaccines, in hopes of boosting production and allowing a fairer distribution of vaccines. injections around the world.

But the European Union and other vaccine-producing countries have raised doubts, saying that if the United States removes restrictions on the export of vaccine raw materials, technical know-how is transferred, and voluntary cooperation between vaccine manufacturers is encouraged, it will be ensured. a faster increase in world production.

The draft of the health summit conclusions reflects these different views and does not mention patent exemptions.

G20 leaders should commit instead to “patent pools,” a less radical move to encourage patent sharing. It is still a “hostile” move for drug companies, an industry expert said, but far less extreme than a patent exemption.

Under a patent pool, drug manufacturers voluntarily decide to share licenses to manufacture their products in poorer nations. For example, consortia have been used to facilitate access to HIV drugs in Africa.

The summit’s conclusions emphasize that G20 leaders are committed to promoting “voluntary licenses, technology and knowledge transfer, and patent pools.”

