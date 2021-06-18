EXCLUSIVE-Fed’s Kashkari opposes rate hikes until at least the end of 2023

By Ann Saphir

Jun 18 (.) – Minneapolis Federal Reserve Chairman Neel Kashkari said on Friday he wants to keep the US central bank’s short-term benchmark interest rate near zero at least until the end of 2023, to allow the labor market to regain its pre-pandemic strength.

“The vast majority of Americans want to work, and I’m not prepared to put them aside, and I want to give them the opportunity to work,” Kashkari told . in his first public comments since the end of the Fed’s monetary policy meeting. This week. “As long as inflation expectations remain anchored … let’s be patient and really get maximum employment.”

Kashkari’s comments show he’s in a minority in an increasingly aggressive Fed, which on Wednesday wrapped up a two-day meeting with an unexpected result: With inflation on the rise, most Fed officials now see a process. to start interest rate hikes faster.

Three months ago, the clear majority of the authorities was in favor of not modifying the current level of the cost of borrowing. On Wednesday, the central bank’s quarterly summary of economic projections (SEP) showed that 11 of 18 Fed officials signaled at least two quarter-percentage-point rate hikes by the end of 2023.

“I don’t have any hikes on the SEP forecast horizon yet because I think it will really take time for us to achieve maximum employment, and I think these higher inflation readings will be transitory,” Kashkari said in an interview with ..

In the interview, Kashkari said that he believes that the rise in prices is being driven by the reopening of the economy and that they will decrease as supply restrictions ease.

With employment still below its pre-pandemic level at at least 7 million jobs, Kashkari said “the labor market is still in a deep hole,” adding that he believes full employment means a return to at least strength. of the labor market before the pandemic, if not even beyond.

Continue reading the story

However, Kashkari showed little discomfort with the Fed’s decision this week to open a discussion on when and how to reduce its monthly purchases of $ 120 billion of Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities (MBS), the first step away from it. of the extraordinary support for the economy that Kashkari feels is still needed.

“I think (Fed Chairman Jerome Powell) is leading us down a path in a very orderly way to have the discussion and look at the data and make these adjustments wisely,” he said.

Once the Fed determines that it is time to reduce its asset purchase program, Kashkari said, it hopes to follow the same plan as in 2014, when the Fed cut its purchases of MBS and Treasuries at a steady and predictable pace. Reducing MBS purchases more quickly, as some have proposed, would have only a moderate effect on cooling a hot housing market, he said.

But, at least for Kashkari, it will probably take beyond September to have enough data to judge whether there has been enough progress in the labor market to warrant any change.

(Report by Ann Saphir, Edited in Spanish by Manuel Farías)