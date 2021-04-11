Exclusive featurette of the cast of the series

‘Kisses in the air’: Reviewing love in times of pandemic

‘Besos al aire’ has been available on Disney Plus since March 26. In its two chapters, the first Spanish series on the platform shows us a crossing of love stories, in principle unrelated, during confinement: in an almost collapsed hospital, in the neighborhood supermarket, in the park walking the dog , and of course within homes.

Little by little, the plot captures the public with its different reunions, surprises, illusions or disappointments, concerns and joys. To tell the story written by Darío Madrona and directed by Ignacio Mercero, there has been a fairly large cast: Loreto Mauleon, David Castillo, Mariam Hernandez, Fran Berenguer, Nancho Novo, Jaime Olías Y Grace Olayo are some of the cast members. They have been asked how they lived those hard moments of the past spring of 2020. In the series they are also Paco Leon, Eleanor Watling, Nuria Herrero, Zoe stein, Maria Leon, Jose Angel Egido, Pau Durà, Gloria Munoz Y Ruth Diaz among others.

All of them tell us about their real experiences, about what they felt during that first wave of the pandemic: hope in the human being, a lot of sorrow, as something enriching, passing joy and sadness, a moment to be able to stop and reflect.

