The coronavirus has caused that personal and social contact has been reduced to a minimum, but technology has allowed us to continue to maintain telematic contact quickly and efficiently. After the presentation of the new Mercedes-Benz eCitaro G, we were left with some doubts about future solid electrolyte batteries that Mercedes will use in this articulated electric bus. We contacted the German company and Nada Filipovic, spokesperson for Daimler’s Truck and Bus division, exclusively answered some of our questions.

LMP batteries in the eCitaro will be manufactured by Blue Solutions and have an energy density of 140 Wh / kg

Hopes for solid electrolyte batteries and their potential benefits are high, but serial application in the real world is not yet expected, at least in four to five years. Daimler announced in February its partnership with Hydro-Québec for the development of batteries with solid electrolyte, however the manufacturer of the eCitaro G solid state batteries will be the French company Blue Solutions, subsidiary of Bolloré.

Mercedes has confirmed that the eCitaro G will ride 63 kWh capacity packages. The rigid bus will have a total capacity of “about 400 kWh”, so we assume that there will be 6 of these batteries. In the articulated eCitaro the capacity will be greater, probably 7 or 8 packages with a total of 441 kWh or 504 kWh.

Each of the 63 kWh batteries has nine modules and weighs 450 kg, resulting in a specific energy of 140 Wh / kg. It must also be taken into account that these batteries do not need a liquid cooling system. The fact that Mercedes has not revealed to us is the volumetric density of these batteries, although we know that they are more voluminous than those of conventional lithium-ion.

Each 63 kilowatt-hour battery has dimensions of 2,010 mm x 870 mm x 311 mm (length by width by height) and works with a 600V nominal voltage.

Lithium Polymer (LMP) batteries without cobalt, nickel or manganese

An important aspect has to do with the chemistry of these batteries and the materials used. Chemically they are lithium polymer batteries (LMP, or LiPo) and are made of copper, aluminum, lithium, polymers, lithium salt, iron phosphate and carbon. Effectively, do not need cobalt, nickel or manganese -a recurring formula in current lithium-ion batteries.

The absence of cobalt and nickel reduces the dependence on very expensive and increasingly demanded raw materials, certainly polluting and not without controversy in some cases. In addition, the battery manufacturer ensures that battery recycling is improved.

How long does it take to charge solid electrolyte batteries?

Although solid electrolyte batteries are safer, have a lower risk of fire, and are more resistant to high outdoor temperatures, they do have some disadvantages. One of them is that they are not compatible with the fast recharging that we know today, so the eCitaro G with this type of batteries will cover a series of different services and needs to models with conventional NMC batteries.

From Mercedes they have confirmed that the eCitaro G with solid state batteries will need 4-5 hours for a full recharge. Regarding the loading and unloading cycles throughout its useful life, Mercedes preferred to be cautious and not give a specific figure; the manufacturer ensures that they have a useful life of 4,000 charge / discharge cycles.

The Mercedes-Benz eCitaro G has already entered production, but Mercedes preferred to reserve the launch date of the version with solid electrolyte batteries.