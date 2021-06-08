EXCLUSIVE-Cuba and rich creditor countries hope to save historic agreement

. Latam Videos

Students in Mexico City resume face-to-face classes between emotion and doubts

Mexico City, Jun 7 (.) .- After more than a year without face-to-face classes and after the vaccination of the teaching staff, thousands of students from Mexico City took up the lessons in the classrooms this Monday, although the return is still voluntary . “I already had a lot that I did not enter a school and I am nervous and excited because the school is very big,” Álvaro López, a student who is in first grade at the Teodoro Flores Secondary School of the Iztapalapa mayor’s office, told .. Álvaro is one of the almost 600 students that make up the staff of this center, which opened its doors as of today to receive a hundred young people who return before the end of the school year. “(Our) concern was to rescue our most vulnerable students, those who are at risk of repeating the school year,” explained Mariana Ignacia Carrasco Cruz, director of this educational establishment. The image of the capital’s schools opening the doors every morning is something that has not been seen since March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic, which adds more than 2.4 million cases in Mexico and exceeds 228,000 deaths, forced to close the educational establishments of the country. According to the SEP, since last April 20 until now there are more than 2.5 million vaccinated teachers in the country, with which 88% of the educational personnel have been inoculated, who have been one of the priority groups to be immunized in Mexico. As a result, more than 1.6 million students in the country and at all levels of education have returned to classes after the opening of more than 24,000 schools. Claudia Sheinbaum, mayor of the capital, reported this Monday that 1,103 schools opened -387 public and 716 private- and it is estimated that 80,000 students and 10,000 teachers returned to the classrooms this Monday. However, at least in this school, the dynamics of the classes will not maintain, for the moment, the one they had before the pandemic, since they will only have a period of 10 days of advising to update students academically who for some reason reason they were unable to connect to online sessions. IT WAS NOT TIME Aurora Edith Barragán Pacheco is responsible for teaching Spanish language classes at this school. Although she acknowledged that she was eager to return to class and see her students, she considered that it was not yet time to retake the course in person. “No, it was not time to have returned,” he said. He said that although they have had support from the authorities and the Ministry of Public Education (SEP), there are still many things to fix so that the student population is optimally housed. “Our commitment is a lot and that is why we are here today, but I think that it did take more time to accommodate what we need because the schools are not well,” he said. María Guadalupe Guerra Cruz is the mother of Grace, who is in her first year of high school at this institution. Although he voluntarily took his daughter to school, he considered this return as “unnecessary because we are at the end of the school year, but necessary for the little people, children who are behind in some activities,” he acknowledged. DROPOUT, A PROBLEM Carrasco Cruz explained that despite the enormous efforts that the educational staff made to maintain classes with the students, factors such as lack of connectivity, changes of address and their own decisions had an impact on a dropout rate of between 5 % and 10%. This agrees with the data published by Unicef, which ensures that the pandemic has led to the desertion of at least 5 million students in Mexico. In the case of this high school, located in the San Miguel Teotongo neighborhood, in the populous mayor’s office of Iztapalapa in the south of the Mexican capital, the teachers consider that at least 40% of the students had no way to connect to the internet for classes online due to the degree of marginalization that exists in this area. Faced with this situation and, in an effort to avoid dropping out, the educational staff developed a booklet of activities to help students not miss their classes and, therefore, the school year. FACING CHALLENGES Barragán Pacheco considered that the pandemic forced teachers to rethink the educational model, especially because not having contact with young people made teaching and learning difficult. However, he stressed that with the return to classes, different challenges must now be faced, among them, the hygiene measures that must be implemented for a safe return and avoid infections. “This situation worries us because how are we going to have 20 children? It seems too much to me and the very infrastructure of the schools does not allow us to have adequate ventilation,” he said. In addition to this, the educational regularization will be a “titanic” task, but beyond that, the main challenge, he said, is to work on the socio-emotional issue of the students. (c) . Agency