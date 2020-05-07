African nations are facing a surge in cases of Covid-19 with less than one intensive care bed and one ventilator for every 100,000 people, a . survey showed.

Couple carrying baby walks near police checkpoint in Nairobi 05/07/2020 REUTERS / Baz Ratner

Photo: .

Even at best, the continent may need at least 10 times the number it has now when the outbreak reaches its peak, as pointed out by an analysis of the researchers’ projections.

Deficiencies in national health systems across Africa are some of the most shocking elements to emerge from the survey, which studied 54 countries and received responses from health authorities or independent experts from 48 of them.

The results provide the most detailed public framework to date on the continent’s main resources, tests and labor to combat the disease caused by the new coronavirus, which has killed more than 262,000 people worldwide, according to a . count.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that Africa, home to 1.3 billion people, could become the next epicenter of the pandemic.

The continent recorded more than 51,000 cases of Covid-19, a fraction of the 3.76 million seen globally, according to the . count, but the small scale of the tests makes it impossible to know the true extent of the infection. The United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (Uneca) said that this year the continent could have almost 123 million cases, which would cause 300,000 deaths.

Assuming complete isolation for an indefinite period, at least 121,000 intensive care beds will be needed on the continent as a whole when the pandemic reaches its peak, according to a . analysis of the projections of scientists at the MRC Center for the Analysis of Infectious Diseases. from Imperial College London, on which Uneca’s predictions are based.

The survey, carried out between April and May, found only 9,800 intensive care beds available, and also revealed a serious shortage of tests, labor and oxygen supplies.

Many African nations reacted quickly to contain the virus, launching high-profile public health campaigns, restricting circulation and adapting factories to produce protective equipment.

“We are getting ready,” said Dr. Juliet Nyaga, chief executive of Karen Hospital, a private institution in Kenya, when showing . a confinement unit set up at a nursing school.

