Exclusive clip of ‘Under the stars of Paris’

The next April 23rd comes to theaters, from the hand of Adso Film, ‘Under the stars of paris’. Directed by Claus Drexel (Affaire de famille, America) and starring one of the great ladies of French cinema, the award-winning Catherine Frot (Whoever wants to follow me, Two women), tells the story of Christine, a woman who lives on the street, isolated from her family and friends. On a cold winter night, he meets Suli, an 8-year-old Burkinabe boy who is sobbing in front of his shelter: he does not speak French, he is lost and far from his mother. Circumstantially united by their marginal condition, they embark on the exciting adventure of searching for Suli’s mother in the magical Parisian city.

The film features the debut of the debutant Mahamadou Yaffa, that gets under the skin of little Suli. They complete the cast Baptiste Amann (Une nuit), Emile Favre Bertin (The maquisarde), Jean-Henri Compère (A summer love) and Dominique frot (The Smell of Us).

“After” At the Edge of the World, “a documentary about the homeless, I was looking for a fictional story that would address this social issue. I feel deeply attached to this group that often ends up being filmed disparagingly. He wanted to show her beauty, sensitivity and her poetry. Catherine Frot was very touched by the film and immediately contacted me. We quickly saw the possibility of making a film that conveyed this aspect “explains the director.

