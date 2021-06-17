EXCLUSIVE-Chinese apps may face reviews and bans by Biden decree: sources

By Karen Freifeld

June 17 (.) – US President Joe Biden’s decree aimed at safeguarding sensitive Americans’ data would force some Chinese apps to take stricter measures to protect private information if they want to remain in the US market. , according to people familiar with the matter.

The goal is to prevent foreign adversaries, such as China and Russia, from gaining access to large amounts of proprietary personal and business information.

The US Department of Commerce may issue subpoenas to collect information on certain software applications for smartphones, tablets, and desktop computers.

The agency can then negotiate the conditions for its use in the United States or prohibit the applications, according to people close to the matter.

Biden’s June 9 decree replaced President Donald Trump’s 2020 bans on popular Chinese apps WeChat, owned by Tencent Holdings Co, and ByteDance Ltd.’s TikTok. US courts stopped those bans.

US officials share many of the concerns Trump cited in his TikTok ban order, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. In particular, they fear that China could track down US government employees, create personal information files for blackmail and carry out corporate espionage.

. is the first to report on the details of how the Biden administration plans to implement the decree, including seeking support from other countries.

US officials have started talking to their allies about taking a similar approach, a source said. The hope is that partner countries will agree on which apps should be banned.

The Secretary of Commerce of the United States, Gina Raimondo, will decide which are the applications that must be the subject of the rule, which must meet certain criteria. For example, they must be owned, controlled or managed by a person or entity that supports the military or intelligence activities of a foreign adversary such as China or Russia.

(Reporting by Karen Freifeld; Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)