EXCLUSIVE-Chile gains access to Euroclear for the corporate bond market

LONDON, Jul 2 (.) – Chile has signed a long-awaited deal with Europe’s largest securities settlement house, Euroclear, to list the country’s corporate bonds on the firm’s international investor platform.

Government bonds achieved so-called ‘euroclearibility’ in 2017, but the incorporation of its domestic corporate bond market had been held back by changes in government and technical problems such as tax treatment.

Liquidation constitutes the fundamental fabric of financial markets and in emerging economies, especially, Euroclear is a key way to attract pension funds and sovereign wealth funds with large amounts of money.

“We would like companies to have access to this broader pool of international liquidity,” Andrés Pérez, international finance coordinator at Chile’s finance ministry, told ..

“All these are pieces oriented towards the integration of the Chilean market in the rest of the world,” he added.

The move could give a timely boost to Chilean markets. Banks and multinationals have faced widespread uncertainty since last October three-quarters of Chileans voted in favor of rewriting the country’s constitution.

The magna carta inherited from the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship, between 1973 and 1990, is credited with supporting the free market model but also with promoting widespread inequality. The development of a new text will begin this weekend, but it could take up to a year.

Pérez said the timing of Friday’s announcement was a coincidence and that it had been something that previous governments had also been working on.

Euroclear’s Global Head of Capital Markets and Fund Services, Stephan Pouyat, said mid-size emerging markets are now strategic for its expansion plans, and others are likely to follow.

“This creates hope for many countries that see Chile as a comparable market,” Pouyat said, adding that “a good handful” were in talks at this time.

Pérez and Pouyat’s deputy Frank Slagmolen highlighted how ‘euroclearibility’ has driven foreign purchases in the government bond market and has increased its weight in influential indices that act as a shopping list for international heavyweight funds.

This week, the government sold a 1.5 trillion Chilean peso ($ 2 billion) ‘social bond’ where nearly half of the buyers were outside of Chile.

