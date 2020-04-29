Carmakers in Brazil have stalled in negotiations with state and private banks over aid to the sector amid the epidemic of the new coronavirus after financial institutions demanded guarantees not only from local subsidiaries, but also from their headquarters, two sources said to ..

These people said that the automakers refused the request, which delayed any decision on the billions of reais requested by the automakers in financial support.

Brazil is the largest producer of automobiles in South America and one of the main operations of General Motors, Fiat Chrysler, Volkswagen and Ford, companies that demand that they stopped their operations due to the pandemic and ask for help to face the crisis.

An automotive industry source said the industry still hopes to reach an agreement before May 8, when the industry association, Anfavea, will release a balance sheet on the industry’s performance by the end of April.

Automakers in Brazil have said they need urgent loans to honor payroll and keep alive what they describe as a crucial supply chain that, in total, makes up several digits of Brazilian GDP.

Banks, on the other hand, prefer to help automakers indirectly, mainly financing their suppliers and car dealers, as they employ a large number of employees, said one of the sources.

Weeks ago, the automotive sector began negotiations with banks, government and banks, asking for a ransom of 100 billion reais, a figure that sources doubted the rescue package would achieve.

The BNDES, which has been coordinating conversations between companies and banks, is also in negotiations to help the aviation sector, with around 10 billion reais, but these conversations also face difficulties, since the government requires that these loans can be converted into shares in airlines.

The automotive industry source said automakers are looking for loans with low interest rates and long maturities, and with less onerous guarantees, without giving further details.

One of the sources said that banks do not find auto factories in Brazil particularly attractive as collateral, pointing out that they are assets that are difficult to sell if companies do not honor their debts.

Ford, for example, faced difficulties in selling its oldest factory in Brazil, in São Bernardo do Campo (SP). The company tried to sell it twice, first in private deals and then with the help of the government of the State of São Paulo, and failed both times to secure an agreement. The factory has since been closed and employees have been laid off.

