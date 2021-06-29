in Movies

Exclusive Cara Delevingne Cover for Cosmo Unlocked Members

Some personal news: We made a second Cara Delevingne cover. For Cosmo Unlocked members only.

Why? Because you’re part of our VIP club, which means you deserve VIP perks. Soak it in:

cara delevingne members only cover

DENNIS LEUPOLD

Don’t you dare share this pic on social. You can keep a secret, can’t you? 😉

Oh, and one more thing. To prove how much we love ya, we’re also delivering a never-before-published quote from our interview with Cara that we left * out * of the ~ regular ~ cover story. Exclusive? And it is. Juicy? Also yes.

“I feel like I’ve definitely found a better understanding of true happiness on my own than I ever have before. So to answer your question, I’ve been dating myself. She’s a nightmare. “

Read Cara’s cover interview and check out all the exclusive stories that only you, as a Cosmo Unlocked member, can access.

