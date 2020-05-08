By Carolina Mandl and Marcela Ayres

SAO PAULO / BRASILIA (.) – Brazil is running out of hard currency needed to pay aid funds to people impoverished by the coronavirus crisis, according to two sources and a document reviewed by ., a new problem for the stimulus program from the country.

Cash is vital in Brazil, where almost a third of the population is unbanked and lacks access to credit and debit cards.

The state-controlled Mint on Monday asked workers to increase the production of paper money since May and to overtime if necessary, according to a document reviewed by ..

The letter adds that additional tickets are needed for the aid, which is estimated to apply for about 60 million people.

The program to deliver 600 reais ($ 102.90) a month to those without regular employment contracts has already had a troublesome deployment.

In the branches of Caixa Econômica Federal, the state bank, huge lines form, with the risk of contagion in the midst of the pandemic; Some people who don’t have bank accounts even camp at night to access cash.

The setbacks in the program come amid growing criticism that President Jair Bolsonaro’s government has not taken sufficiently drastic measures to stimulate an economy that, according to some forecasts, could have a double-digit contraction this year.

According to the World Bank, around 30% of the population of Brazil does not have banking services, a higher percentage than in China and even India.

The government started paying a down payment under the program in early April, but delayed the second, scheduled for late last month. A new schedule is likely to be released in the coming days.

One of the sources directly blamed the shortage of money for the delay in the second installment, while another said it still could not be paid because the first one was still in progress, while confirming that there was a lack of hard currency.

Brazil’s central bank, which oversees the money supply, confirmed that it has been in talks with the Mint to increase production, according to a statement sent to ..

The amount of money in circulation has already increased 23% year-on-year to 291.2 billion reais, but much of the additional paper money is being accumulated by individuals and companies due to concerns about the crisis and because much of the economy is closed.

Caixa Econômica estimates that nearly 30 million digital accounts will be opened by unbanked people as a result of the emergency payment, a legacy that is expected to help people when the pandemic ends.

(Report by Carolina Mandl, in Sao Paulo, and Marcela Ayres, in Brasilia, additional report by Jamie McGeever in Brasilia; Edited in Spanish by Janisse Huambachano)