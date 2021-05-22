EXCLUSIVE-Boeing Plans Further Increase in 737 MAX Production by End of 2022: Sources

By Eric M. Johnson and Tim Hepher

SEATTLE / PARIS (Reuters) – Boeing Co made preliminary plans to accelerate production of the 737 MAX to 42 planes per month in the fall of 2022, industry sources said, in a bid to continue its recovery from the security crisis. and the pandemic that have hit the aircraft manufacturer.

The plans would push production beyond the initial 2022 target of 31 per month, which according to sources Boeing aims to hit in March.

But implementation will depend on a cocktail of factors including demand, the uncertain capacity of some suppliers, and Boeing’s success in reducing a surplus of already built aircraft.

Boeing declined to comment and highlighted its latest forecast. Last month, the company reaffirmed plans to increase MAX production from an unspecified “low” rate to 31 per month by early 2022.

Shares of the aircraft maker were up about 3% on Wall Street at 1746 GMT.

Production of the 737 MAX was halted in 2019 after Boeing’s fastest-selling model flights were suspended in the wake of two fatal accidents. Flights resumed last May at a fraction of their original rate, as Boeing struggled for regulatory approvals and a fragile supply chain.

