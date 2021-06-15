EXCLUSIVE-Bitcoin transfers soar in El Salvador, but they are a fraction of remittances in dollars

By Tom Wilson

LONDON, Jun 14 (.) – El Salvador’s small bitcoin transfers more than quadrupled in May from the same month last year, but still represent a small amount compared to remittances sent in dollars, according to data shared with ..

The Central American nation became the first country to adopt bitcoin as legal tender last week, after President Nayib Bukele praised the cryptocurrency’s potential as a way for Salvadorans abroad to send remittances.

Monthly bitcoin transfers for less than $ 1,000 – an indicator of the money sent to the country by Salvadorans working abroad – totaled $ 1.7 million in May, up from $ 424,000 the previous year, according to the firm. American cryptocurrency research firm Chainalysis.

These transfers peaked at $ 2.5 million in March, although a comparison with the previous year is not available.

El Salvador is highly dependent on remittances. In 2019, traditional money transfers totaled almost $ 6 billion – about a fifth of the country’s GDP – one of the highest ratios in the world, according to the World Bank.

The sharp rise in bitcoin transfers reflects trends across Central America, the data showed, one of the first glimpses of cryptocurrency use in El Salvador. However, its negligible use compared to traditional remittances suggests that digital currency remains a niche tool for Salvadorans.

Chainalysis, which tracks cryptocurrency flows for financial companies and law enforcement agencies in the United States, collects geographic data by analyzing web traffic and trading patterns, although the location of transactions can be hidden by virtual private networks. .

Continue reading the story

Data for El Salvador for the October-January period were not available

DEPENDENCE ON REMITTANCES

In its latest report, the World Bank notes that, in the first three months of 2021, remittances to El Salvador increased by a third compared to the previous year. About 95% come from Salvadorans working in the United States, he added.

Bitcoin, in theory, offers a fast and cheap way to send money across borders without having to resort to traditional, often expensive remittance channels. However, its relative complexity and lack of infrastructure to convert it into dollars are seen as hampering its use.

Although El Salvador considers bitcoin to be a useful means for citizens abroad to send money home, major remittance companies are cautious when offering cryptocurrency services.

Separately, rating agency Moody’s said on Friday that El Salvador’s bitcoin law could jeopardize an agreement on a financing program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The measure “carries risks for the financial system, the stability of the country’s monetary regime and signals the lack of a coherent economic framework,” Moody’s said.

The IMF warned Thursday that it had economic and legal concerns about El Salvador’s law, widening the country’s bond spreads.

(Reporting by Tom Wilson; Edited in Spanish by Ricardo Figueroa)