United States President Donald Trump takes advantage of the Americans’ growing animosity towards China over the coronavirus outbreak to reinforce his re-election message, arguing that he will be tougher with Beijing than any other, but that’s just a tough speech that can barely hold up in stocks, said Jake Sullivan, a senior aide to the virtual Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden.

Joe Biden during debate in Washington 15/03/2020 REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque

Photo: .

Biden’s campaign is gearing up to present guidelines on how its future government would best deal with China and will continue to show how weak Trump is in the face of America’s biggest geopolitical and economic competitor, Sullivan told . in an interview.

“The vice president intends to do two things: hold Trump accountable for a catastrophic series of errors in his approach to China and for the colossal mismatch between tough speech and weak action,” said Sullivan, one of several former government officials. President Barack Obama who make up Biden’s foreign policy team – who was Obama’s deputy for eight years.

As for the coronavirus, Biden will continue to criticize Trump for praising Chinese President Xi Jinping several times, despite global fears about the lack of transparency about the seriousness of the crisis, added Sullivan.

As for global alliances, Biden’s team argues that Trump is helping China by undermining U.S. relations with traditional allies and diminishing his nation’s role and influence over international institutions.

With regard to the years-long trade war with China, Biden’s campaign will underscore his claim that Americans pay a considerable price and receive little in return.

“It’s great for the president to want to pressure China to make changes,” said Sullivan. “But you are judged not by pressure, but by changes.”

The two candidates are spending millions of dollars ahead of the Nov. 3 election on campaign ads targeting their rival’s record against China, which has quickly become a central topic in the presidential race.

The Trump campaign maintains that Biden will not be as tough on China, a country the Republican president blames for the pandemic that has killed more than 80,000 people in the U.S. and eliminated 20.5 million jobs in April.

Rather than Trump’s isolationist mindset towards Beijing, Biden will work with countries of a similar stance to put pressure on the world’s second largest economy, strengthen restrictions on technology transfer and raise human rights issues to the highest level, said Sullivan.

See too:

Coronavirus: how long it takes to recover patients with covid-19

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.

