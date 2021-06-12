EXCLUSIVE-Biden Considers Relief To Refiners From US Biofuel Laws: Sources

By Jarrett Renshaw and Stephanie Kelly

NEW YORK, Jun 11 (.) – The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden, under pressure from unions and senators, is studying ways to ease local oil refineries from biofuel blending mandates, three sources said. knowledgeable about the matter.

The issue pits refinery workers and farmers against each other, who rely on biofuel mandates to prop up the corn market.

This could spark a sea change in government, which was reducing former President Donald Trump’s dramatic expansion of exemptions for refineries. The law requires them to mix billions of gallons of ethanol and other biofuels into their fuel each year or to buy credits from those who do.

The credits, known as RINs, are currently at their highest price in the program’s 13-year history, and refineries have said the policy threatens to bankrupt fuel manufacturers already hit by falling demand during the year. pandemic.

Biofuel advocates counter that fuel manufacturers should have invested in blending facilities years ago and can pass on the additional costs of buying consumer credits at pumps.

Democratic Senators Chris Coons and Tom Carper of Delaware have held at least two meetings in recent weeks with Michael Regan, director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), to discuss providing aid to refineries. , according to the three sources.

Coons and Carper were looking to help the state’s only refinery, a plant in Delaware City with a capacity of about 180,000 barrels per day. Their requests were added to a chorus of pleas from other states that are home to refineries, such as Pennsylvania, Texas and Louisiana.

At the meetings, Regan and the senators discussed options such as a nationwide exemption that exempts the refining industry from some obligations, reducing the amount of renewable fuel refiners must blend in the future, creating a price cap for fuel credits. compliance and issue an emergency declaration, two sources said.

Nick Conger, a spokesman for the EPA, confirmed that Regan met with senators, but did not comment further on the discussions or say whether the agency is looking for ways to provide relief to refineries. Coons did not respond to a request for comment.

A Carper spokesperson said the senator has spoken to Regan several times about the high costs of RINs.

Seth Harris, deputy assistant to the president on labor and economic affairs, has also met with union representatives to hear their complaints about biofuel mandates, two sources said. Harris did not respond to a request for comment.

Commercial refineries like PBF Energy, which operates the Delaware City plant, say biofuel laws could force plant closures and kill thousands of union jobs.

The company recently closed most of its refinery in New Jersey, the latest move of its kind along the East Coast. The region has seen fuel production capacity drop by 40% since 2000.

Federal data shows that only eight refineries remain of the 17 that were operating on the country’s east coast in 2000.

(Edited in Spanish by Javier Leira)