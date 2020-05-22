Argentina will make changes to its debt restructuring offer in the “next few days”, Argentine Economy Minister Martín Guzmán, who leads negotiations with creditors who are following a “positive path”, told ., although the country may enter into default this Friday.

The South American country, which is experiencing a deep economic crisis, extended until June 2 the deadline to renegotiate an external debt of US $ 65 billion, whose maturity was on Friday, when it should also cancel an interest payment.

“The negotiations continue on a path that we consider to be positive. My view is that we are experiencing greater mutual understanding between the two parties,” Minister Guzmán told ..

The official added, however, that “there is still an important distance to travel, but all parties are at the table to find a solution. For Argentina, it is essential that the agreement is aligned with the country’s payment capacity”.

Argentine creditors made counterproposals at the end of last week after rejecting an initial government offer, which included a three-year grace period, a 62% cut in coupon payments and postponing maturities until 2030 and beyond.

Guzmán declined to comment on whether or not the government will pay the nearly $ 500 million it was supposed to pay on Friday.

