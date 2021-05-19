EXCLUSIVE-Amazon Extends Moratorium on Police Use of Facial Recognition Software

By Jeffrey Dastin

(Reuters) – Amazon.com Inc told Reuters on Tuesday it is extending a moratorium it imposed last year on police use of its facial recognition software until further notice.

The company had suspended the practice for a year from June 2020. The announcement came at the height of protests in the United States against police brutality towards people of color, sparked by the murder of George Floyd, an black man, during an arrest in Minnesota.

Civil liberties advocates have long warned that inaccurate facial matches could lead to unfair arrests, as well as a loss of privacy and a curb on freedom of expression.

The expansion of the Amazon ban shows that facial recognition remains a sensitive topic for large companies. The world’s largest online retailer did not comment on the reason for its decision.

Last year, he said he expected Congress to establish rules to ensure ethical use of technology, although no such laws have materialized.

Amazon offers the facial recognition service “Rekognition” from its cloud computing division. Customers who rely on the program to find victims of human trafficking have continued to have access to facial recognition capabilities, Amazon has said.

Critics, for their part, have pointed to a study showing that Rekognition had trouble determining the gender of people with darker skin tones, research Amazon has disproved.

Because of Amazon’s prominence and its previous advocacy of facial recognition, its moratorium has been significant.

Rival Microsoft Corp said shortly after Amazon’s June announcement that it would wait for federal regulation in the United States before selling its facial recognition software to police.

