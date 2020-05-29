A little over two years ago we saw him back after decades of being “dead.” Alpine was one of the most recognized sports brands in Europe in the second half of the last century. They highlighted their victories in the World Rally Championship and Monte Carlo.

Hand in hand with Group Renault, this lightweight and compact two-seater coupe It is being a success in niche markets, with few boutiques in selected countries and a less aggressive expansion strategy. In fact, The first ones we see in our country will be the product of private imports and not the official presence of the brand. There may be room for an agency in Mexico, but to sell a single model and its versions, prices and volume do not justify the size of the investment required. But how about an Alpine corner at Renault Polanco?

He is barely 14 kg more than his input brothers, and 40 hp more, which increases his dynamic behavior. @ Sandowalsky

THE NICHE CONTEXT

In strict theory we are talking about a compact two-seater coupe. Models live right there Alfa Romeo 4C, Lotus Elise, Mastretta MXT (discontinued), and perhaps the benchmark for the segment, Porsche 718 Cayman. The common factor: all mid-engine, rear-wheel drive two-seat coupes.

The Alpine A110 S is considered a two-seater coupe. It has a central engine and rear-wheel drive.

What makes the Alpine A110 S special is not just its past, the low weight and its good power, is the handling, because that is precisely where they improved it compared to the entry version, with firmer suspensions and precise steering like a robot surgeon.

The engine is a compact 1.8 l turbo in center position, but that through an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, it brings all the traction only to the rear wheels, so if we go from accelerator with limited assistance, we will lose a little the rear axle. Nothing that is not controlled very naturally with counter-steering and throttle.

Manages to do a 0 to 100 km / h in 4.4 seconds Sandowalsky

It is interesting that, despite being more powerful, it has no more torque than the input model, as it is limited by the capacity of the box. Only at the end of the tachometer does it feel a little more agile and responsive, in addition to stretching the laps a bit more. It is a compact, responsive engine that gets along great with the light coupe.

MAGIC ON THE WHEEL

In Mexico Dina manufactured it with the name Dinalpin between 1965 and 1974 Sandowalsky

Lightness, precision and good acceleration are his magic cards. The handling is the closest thing to a go kart we have had in years. In our short but intense driving experience outside of Paris we had fun as children in a custom car, it is very eye-catching, and a lot of fun on back roads with tight turns.

It has a good level of finishes, equipment, assemblies and the high-end materials typical of a modern luxury sports car. Sandowalsky

By the response of shock absorbers, steering and brakes, we are sure that it will be a perfect car for the circuit, but above all reliable. It is not one of those sports cars that tend to warm the brakes or whose weight makes them tired of driving at happy rates. The Alpine A110 S is a car that feels agile at all times, but above all it has a poise when cornering that makes us want to take it for about 24 hours on the circuit. It is tireless.

In the city it is so light that, if we do not exaggerate with the accelerator, it will be even economical. Backward visibility is almost non-existent and it only has two airbags! which sounds almost impossible in 2020 for a car that is close to 1.7 million pesos (price in the midst of this crisis).

The weight / power ratio is an impressive 3.9 kg / hp. Sandowalsky

The interior is small, but not claustrophobic. It highlights a good level of finishes, equipment, assemblies and high-end materials typical of a modern luxury sports car. Many customization options and optional equipment round off this French gem.

We are facing one of the best sports cars on the market, there is no doubt about it, especially with this value for money. Agile, light, responsive and well-made, this is how sports of all brands should be.

DATA SHEET

Engine: L4, 1.8 l, turbo, 292 hp

Transmission: 7-speed automatic (double clutch), rear-wheel drive

Performance: Vel. Max. 260 km / h, 0-100 km / h: 4.4 s

Performance: 13.9 km / l, tank: 45 l, autonomy 625 km

Tires: 215/40 R18 Front, 245/40 R18 Rear.

Security: Two airbags, ABS, EBD, BA, ESP and HSA

Price range: From 58,500 to 71,000 EUR

Unit tested: At 110 S: EUR 69,718