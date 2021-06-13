EXCLUSIVA-Shell studies possible sale of assets in the US Permian Basin

By Ron Bousso, Jessica Resnick-Ault and David French

Jun 13 (.) – Oil giant Royal Dutch Shell is reviewing its holdings in America’s largest oil field for a possible sale as the company seeks to focus on its most profitable oil and gas assets and increase its low investments. in carbon, sources said.

The sale could include part or all of Shell’s position in the US Permian Basin, located primarily in Texas. The properties could be worth up to $ 10 billion, said the sources, who asked to remain anonymous because the conversations are private.

The company declined to comment.

Shell is one of the world’s largest oil companies, which is under pressure to reduce its investment in fossil fuels to stop changes in the global climate caused by carbon emissions.

Shell and its rivals BP and Total have committed to reducing emissions through increased investment in renewables while divesting some holdings in oil and gas.

At the beginning of the year, Shell established one of the most ambitious climate strategies in the sector, aiming to reduce the carbon intensity of its products by at least 6% by 2023, 20% by 2030, 45% by 2035 and 100% by 2050 from 2016 levels.

However, a Dutch court said last month that Shell’s efforts are not enough, ordering it to cut emissions by 45% by 2030 from 2019 levels.

Last month, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a report that investments in new fossil fuel projects should stop immediately to meet UN-backed goals to limit global warming.

(Written by David Gaffen; edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano)