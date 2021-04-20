Excluded Workers Fund: How It Will Work For Undocumented Immigrants

Last week, Governor Andrew Cuomo and legislators in Albany reached an agreement that will provide needed assistance for nearly 300,000 New Yorkers who have been excluded from receiving government unemployment benefits and economic stimulus checks during the pandemic.

The $ 2.1 billion Excluded Workers Fund will provide similar relief from unemployment benefit payments to undocumented immigrants and other workers with non-traditional jobs that prevented them from receiving government assistance last year.

Eligibility for Excluded Workers Fund:

• Have been a resident of New York State since before March 27, 2020.

• Losing some or all of your income after February 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That includes losing your job, a few hours, or being unable to work due to the virus. You are also eligible if the person who was your breadwinner died or became disabled due to the COVID-19 virus.

• Not be eligible for other unemployment benefits or any federal income relief related to COVID-19.

• Have personally earned less than $ 26,208 total in the past year.

Eligibility is based on a point system.

Step 1. Prove your identity. The New York State Department of Labor will be in charge of the program and will develop the application form. The state could also add more documents to expand ways to verify your identity.

Step 2: Show that you currently live in New York State and that you were living here before March 27, 2020.

To establish work-related eligibility and qualify for up to $ 15,600, applicants can submit proof that they filed tax returns for tax years 2018, 2019, or 2020 using a Taxpayer Personal Identification Number (ITIN). English) valid. There are other ways to prove the loss of your job, such as a letter from your employer. If you cannot provide this proof, you may still qualify for assistance through Level Two, which can distribute up to $ 3,200 (the amount of the three stimulus checks normally given to others).

Please note that the New York State Department of Labor needs to develop a process for distributing funds and a list of alternative documents that individuals can submit, which must be approved by the New York State Attorney General, Letitia James. This means that it could take months before a system is put in place to distribute the money. DO NOT PAY anyone to tell you they can help you with the application process at this time.

For more information and updates, call the Catholic Charities New Americans Immigration Hotline at (800) 566-7636.

-C. Mario Russell, attorney, director of Immigrant and Refugee Services for Catholic Charities