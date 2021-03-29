“Excluded” sick due to hunger strike insist on demanding $ 3.5 billion

Less than 72 hours until the Legislature in Albany pass the state budget for the next fiscal year, and protesters who have already 14 days on a strict hunger strike do not falter in their demand for approval $ 3.5 billion to provide financial relief to undocumented workers in New York.

With their health declining, visibly ill and several of them unable to even walk, because the body no longer responds to them, this Monday the strikers gathered in Washington Square Park, a few steps from the church Judson Memorial Church, where they have been for two weeks to intensify their clamor to legislators.

“I can’t even think well anymore, I don’t have energy, I don’t feel my legs, but I’m still here in the fight asking the Governor Cuomo, to the State Assembly and Senate to approve the full funds that we ask for so that we can get out of the anguish in which we have been for many months, having not received a single penny of aid from the government ”, said very sorry, Felipe Idrobo, wheelchair bound.

The Ecuadorian, who lost his brother, COVID-19 victim last April, and who, having no income, had to leave his apartment and move to a room alone, demanded that the Governor be moved by the situation of thousands of families who are with one hand in front and the other behind, those who have left excluded from relief and encouragement.

“Are more than 270,000 workers in New York we put our hearts to the crisis, they called us essential, but when it came to aid they excluded us and Albany is doing the same ”, said the immigrant with a lot of pain.

Ana Ramírez, also in a wheelchair due to the effects they have had on her 14 days without eating anything and drink only water and drinks with electrolytes, she was very angry and in the midst of tears she criticized Cuomo and the Legislature for taking them to such extremes to demand something to which they assure they have a right.

“We here pay taxes, we help the economy of this state, we work hard and it is not fair that we are like this. What does Cuomo want, he wants to see me worse so that he is moved ”, assured the mother of the family, who it is plagued by severe cramps.

But the strikers’ complaint does not only have to do with the lack of a clear commitment from the State to create the $ 3.5 billion fund they are requesting, but rather they denounced that in the event of any aid that is obtained, Cuomo is pushing a series of requirements that would make it very difficult for thousands of excluded workers to access any relief.

Both the strikers, as well as political leaders who have been pushing for the approval of resources in the Assembly and the state Senate, denounced that Governor Cuomo claims that in order for undocumented workers to have the aid that is approved, they must show pay stubs, records banking and even the tax payment number known as “ITIN”, requirements that many excluded workers do not have.

Bianca Guerrero placeholder image, coordinator of the coalition of funds of the workers excluded from the organization Make the Road NY made an urgent call to both Cuomo as well as the legislators, so that they eliminate from any aid requirements like those that would make hundreds of workers unable to claim anything.

“What we ask first is that all the $ 3.5 billion. There is enough money here, for we know that billionaires made more than $ 156 billion in the pandemic and by taxing them that money can be invested in our people, ”said the activist. “And we also demand that flexible requirements be set so that workers can apply for aid. We cannot allow Cuomo to include last minute requirements that limits workers’ access to funds. Many of them earn money every day and have no vouchers. “

The State Senator Jessica Ramos, one of the main promoters of the laws to help undocumented workers and taxes for billionaires, insisted that workers who have already been excluded cannot be allowed to continue to be excluded and called for increased pressure.

“We are in the final hours of this fight and what we are demanding is not only what we deserve but what we have earned and we cannot allow workers to be excluded from our programs. They have already been excluded and this has to stop “said the senator for Queens, whose parents were undocumented. “We already have $ 7 billion that the Legislature has said we need to collect from the wealthiest, but that is not enough. Here we all have to eat ”.

The Assembly member Carmen de la Rosa asked legislators and the Cuomo Administration to understand that the need for undocumented workers is an emergency matter.

“Cuomo values ​​the rich, but he doesn’t value the poor. He sees that our communities are suffering and he has to do something, because we are experiencing an emergency, and emergency means helping right here and right now ”, he added. De la Rosa.

Marcela Mitaynes, a legislator for Brooklyn, who joined the hunger strike 4 days ago, said that amid the trauma that immigrant communities have already experienced, disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 crisis in terms of deaths and job loss, promote requirements that hinder access to aid would be inhumane.

“This is not the time to put up more obstacles. These funds mean the difference between being able to go to a store and buy food, or not eating, between being able to pay rent or being evicted. What we are asking for is equal treatment, ”said the Peruvian-born assembly member.

The Assemblyman Amanda Seventh joined the clamor for approval of the $ 3.5 billion fund with flexible, retroactive and proactive access, and criticized that with control of governments in the hands of Democrats, the needs of vulnerable immigrant communities are still being ignored.

At one point during the protest, the protesters all called Cuomo’s office together to demand respect and approval of the funds.

“We spent four years criticizing Trump. Now there are no excuses. Democrats have a responsibility to give communities what they need, ”said the young politician. “Why be begging for help? Why come to this? After spending the most difficult year we’ve ever had, we now have to help our excluded workers and understand that New York cannot be rebuilt without them ”.

The Colombian women Rubiela Correa, with a haggard face he warned: “If something happens to us, if we get sicker or even die, it is the fault of Cuomo and the leaders of the Assembly and Senate. They are being very inhuman and they are treating us worse than if we were animals“.

As of press time, neither the office of Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, nor Senate Speaker Andrea Stewart-Cousins, nor the Cuomo Administration responded to protesters’ cries.

