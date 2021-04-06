Exciting! Texas Rangers plays in front of 40,000 thousand people



Texas plans to maintain the measure and allow 100% of the capacity to enter.

Photo: Tom Pennington / Getty Images

To kick off your season at home, Texas Rangers allowed 100% capacity at Globe Life Field to attend Monday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays. This fact can be classified as a feat, in capital letters, considering that we still live Complicated Times and a Pandemic Due to COVID-19.

However, today there was a party in texas, and the Globe Life Field It became the first stadium in the United States in which all tickets have been sold since 2019.

A look at Globe Life Field where the Texas Rangers are currently playing in front of a full-capacity crowd of 40,000+ fans. pic.twitter.com/fh31UJUVMe – SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 5, 2021

On video, the crowd in Texas impresses more

The capacity for which the venue is conditioned is 40,300 thousand people, so it was definitely at its maximum capacity this Monday. Total 40,158 thousand fans attended to the park located in Arlington, Texas. This field has a retractable roof, which was kept open all day to help ventilation.

On video, watch a stadium fill up for the first time since the pandemic started:

So this is what a packed ballpark feels like ?! Almost forgot. What a sight! pic.twitter.com/L4nz2lc7fi – Sam Gannon (@ SamGannon87) April 5, 2021

It should be noted that in the face of a crowd like the one we have just seen, it was impossible to maintain the social distancing measures recommended by health organizations. In addition, many people pointed out through Twitter that some groups of individuals present at the party were not wearing masks, which further increases the risk of contagion.

Texas Rangers It is the only team that so far has decided to allow all possible fans into its home. The government assures that the decision was made based on the COVID-19 figures in the state, which are going down.

The Texans fell to the Canadians by a score of 2-6. Tomorrow the series will continue, probably with the same number of fans.