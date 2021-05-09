Exciting final of the Liga MX de Clausura between Santos Laguna and Querétaro (5-0)

05/09/2021 at 06:30 CEST

The Santos Laguna got a great advantage in the final of the Liga MX de Clausura after thrashing 5-0 at Queretaro in the duel last Sunday. During the previous phase of the championship, the semifinals, the local team eliminated the Puebla while, for his part, the Queretaro managed to beat the Lion.

The meeting started in an unbeatable way for him Santos Laguna, who fired the starting gun at the Tsm Corona Stadium thanks to a bit of Fernando Gorriarán in minute 21. After a new play increased the score of the local team, which increased distances establishing the 2-0 through a goal from Ayrton Preciado in the 24th minute, ending the first period with a 2-0 score.

The second part of the duel began in a positive way for the lagoon team, which put more land in between with a goal of Eduardo Aguirre moments after the resumption of the game, specifically in the 49th minute. Santos Laguna thanks to the penalty goal of Diego Valdes in the 60th minute that established the 4-0. Then the Lagunero team scored again, which distanced itself by making it 5-0 with a new goal from Eduardo Aguirre, thus achieving a double in the 62nd minute, ending the established time with the result of 5-0.

During the match, both coaches used up all their changes. By the Santos Laguna they entered from the bench Hugo Rodriguez, Ronaldo prieto, Santiago René Muñoz, Ismael Govea Y Jesus Ocejo replacing Felix torres, Alan Cervantes, Diego Valdes, Fernando Gorriarán Y Eduardo Aguirre, while changes by the Queretaro They were Jonathan Dos Santos, Hugo Magellan, Arturo Palma, Aristeo Garcia Y Alejandro rivero, which entered through Jefferson Montero, Angel sepulveda, Hugo Silveira, Fernando Madrigal Y Antonio valencia.

The referee showed six yellow cards, three for Felix torres, Juan Otero Y Hugo Rodriguez, from the local team and three for Fernando Madrigal, Angel Sepulveda Y Hugo Magellan, of the visiting team.