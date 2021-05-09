Exciting final of the Liga MX de Clausura between Atlas Guadalajara and Tigres UANL (1-0)

05/09/2021

On at 11:30 CEST

The Atlas Guadalajara beat 1-0 at UANL Tigers during their final match of the Liga MX de Clausura played this Sunday at the Jalisco Stadium. During the previous phase of the championship, the semifinals, the local team eliminated the Necaxa while, for his part, the UANL Tigers was able to get off the competition to Chivas Guadalajara.

During the first half there were no goals by any of the players from each team, so the result remained 0-0 during the first 45 minutes.

After the break, in the second period the goal came for the Guadalajarense team, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal from Juan Cesar Furch at 80 minutes, thus ending the game with the score of 1-0.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Atlas Guadalajara gave entrance to Edgar Zaldivar Valverde, Christopher trejo, Victor malcorra, Juan Cesar Furch Y Jose Abella for Angel marquez, Jonathan Herrera, Ian Torres, Milton caraglio Y Renato Ibarra, Meanwhile he UANL Tigers gave entrance to Enrique Quinones, Nicolas Lopez Y Leonardo Fernandez for Julian Quinones, Erick avalos Y Aldo Cruz.

The referee warned with a yellow card to Milton caraglio Y Renato Ibarra by the Atlas Guadalajara already Carlos Salcedo placeholder image by the nicolaita team.