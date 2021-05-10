Excitement during the final of the Liga MX de Clausura: Pachuca 4-2 Chivas Guadalajara

05/10/2021

On at 14:01 CEST

The Pachuca defeated 4-2 at Chivas Guadalajara during their final match of the Liga MX de Clausura held this Monday at the Miguel Hidalgo Stadium. During the semifinals of the Liga MX de Clausura, the Pachuca beat the Saint Louis while, for his part, the Chivas Guadalajara managed to prevail over UANL Tigers.

The game started in a favorable way for the Zapopano team, which premiered the luminous thanks to a goal of Uriel antuna in the 10th minute. After this, the first half ended with a score of 0-1.

The second half of the confrontation started in a positive way for the Pachuca, who put the tables through a goal from Oscar Murillo in minute 51. After a new play, the score of the Pachuco team increased in minute 70 thanks to a goal from Roberto de la rosa. Later, they returned to mark the premises by means of a second so much of Oscar Murillo in the 81st minute that established 3-1 for the Pachuca. After this, a new occasion allowed to increase the score of the local team, increasing distances with a double of Roberto de la rosa in the 89th minute. The visiting team cut differences thanks to a new maximum penalty of Uriel antuna, who thus achieved a double shortly before the end, specifically in the 90, concluding the duel with the result of 4-2.

The coaches made all possible changes. On the part of the local team they jumped from the bench Victor guzman, Romario Ibarra, Jorge Hernandez, Miguel Herrera Y Matías Catalan replacing Antonio Figueroa, Felipe Pardo, Luis Chavez, Gustavo Cabral and Ismael Sosa, while the changes by the visiting team were Angel Zaldívar, Fernando Beltran, Alan Torres, Cesar Huerta Y Cristian Yonathan Calderon, which entered through Jose Macias, Jesus Angulo, Jesus Molina, Jesus Sanchez Y Miguel Ponce.

The referee showed four yellow cards, one of them to the Pachuca (Gustavo Cabral) and three to Chivas Guadalajara (Alexis Vega, Alan Torres Y Cesar Huerta).