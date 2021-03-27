Excited Jennifer Lopez shares news with her boyfriend

1/4

Known as JLo the singer, actress and dancer Jennifer Lopez appears in a new photo where quite exciting news was shared, which was not published alone but was accompanied by her partner Alex Rodriguez former professional baseball player.

For a few weeks, some rumors about the couple were being shared, it was strongly said that they had decided to separate, however this could not be more false because both Jennifer Lopez and Álex Rodríguez each time came out to deny said rumors.

However, among some Internet users and fans of the partner They mentioned in their networks that despite the fact that they denied said rumors, neither of them had shared any photograph of the two being together.

It should be noted that since he began his relationship in 2016 with the former baseball player, there have been several photographs that both the Bronxs diva and Álex Rodríguez have shared on their social networks.

This time he was the fiancé of Jennifer Lopez who decided to break with the rumors that had been appearing in recent weeks, in the photograph they appear very excited sharing this great news that has them more than excited.

Surely more than one of his admirers immediately began to investigate what this news was about, although many surely thought it was related to a baby as they had already commented in interviews, it is far from it.

The couple is now part of the team promoting some nutritional gummies, now both the singer As Álex will be ambassadors for “Goli Nutrition”, it is not a surprise that, being both businessmen and entertainment stars, they are contacted by companies to promote their products, as is the case here.

By means of a photograph together, looking very much in love and excited with the products beforehand, Álex Rodríguez eliminated any doubts that had been related to his relationship with Marc Anthony’s ex-wife.

Currently the fiancé of the interpreter of Selena Quintanilla in his 1997 film has 4 million followers on Instagram despite the fact that his partner is a large number of fans, who has 147 million respectively, far exceeds him, although it is assumed that this is not problem for both because they have different professions and therefore they are also different admirers.

In his post 19 hours ago, the former baseball player expressed both his emotion and that of Jennifer Lopez to be part of this new family, because thanks to their products they had managed to revolutionize the health industry, through this specific product that in addition to being nutritious, it was innovative as well as delicious.

In the image you can see them together looking quite fresh, Rodríguez is wearing a blue button-down shirt, dark glasses and denim pants, as the beautiful American actress is wearing a very colorful shirt, she has some patterns and shiny stones fitting as always in her own way to shine with glamor.

The hair of the beautiful businesswoman wears it loose, despite not having it as neat as usual, it looks spectacular in the same way, as for her makeup it is not so loaded it is more natural and simple, each one is holding a jar of gummies, JLo’s is red and Álex’s is blue, coincidentally matching their respective outfits.

Both Jennifer and her partner shared the same stories on their respective Instagram accounts, where they were excited to promote the gummies that they will now be constantly promoting, as well as a message where the company itself welcomed them to their “family.”